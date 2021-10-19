Love watching cooking videos on the internet? If yes, then this article is just for you. Internet is filled with different types of cooking videos - some of which are experimental, some are educational and then there some, which are unique (or may be bizarre!), leaving us amused to the core. One such recipe video we recently came across is of an 'invisible pizza'. Yes, you heard us. A vlogger, named Michael Ligier took to his Instagram page (named: michaelligier) to share the recipe of the unique pizza he cooked. Let's find out how he prepared 'invisible pizza'.





How To Make Invisible Pizza:

In a shot video clip, we could see Ligier showing a somewhat transparent food and saying, "This is pizza. Okay, this doesn't look like it, but listen to the crunch."





Then he went on explaining how he prepared it. "We have really turned this kitchen into a chemistry lab, but we assure you, it surprisingly taste just like pizza," Ligier said, adding, "We've created a crystal bread base that gives our pizza that amazing crunch, some buffalo mozzarella cheese spheres that explode with cheesy goodness in your mouth. Tomato juice caviar for that hit of sweetness and acidity. Then we have topped it with some fresh basil...garlic powder...chilli flakes...I know this is extra..."

This video has recently been shared by YouTube on its official Instagram handle. And since then, the video has garnered attention of several users. Take a look:





Till now, the video has garnered 23.6k likes and hundreds of comments. "Looks like sushi a bit..." read a comment. Another comment read, "I was just thinking about ordering pizza."





What are your thoughts on this unique pizza recipe? Let us know in the comments below.



