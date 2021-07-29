Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in London, shooting for her next web-series 'Citadel'. As per her updates on social media, just a few days are left before the shoot wraps up. And in between her busy work schedule, it seems like she is making the most of her days in London. Following her on Instagram, we found that Priyanka Chopra has been enjoying the London summers to the fullest. Every now and then, she is giving us sneak peeks into her daily life that includes everything refreshing, soothing and oh-so-summery. One of the latest instances is her 'photo dump' on Instagram.





Priyanka Chopra recently took to the photo-sharing app to share a bunch of photos that features her enjoying the season with foods, friends and more. 'Photo dump', she captioned the post. Besides pictures of her exploring London, boating in river and snuggling some four-legged friends, what grabbed our attention are the foods she cherished. The carousel also includes a picture where we saw her devouring toasted marshmallows with some strawberries, meat and cookies by the side. In another picture, she was seen basking in the sun while enjoying a fresh, crunchy and juicy watermelon. Take a look at the post:

Earlier, she shared an Insta-story featuring a refreshing, reddish-white fizzy drink that included tangerine, strawberries and lots of ice. Sounds delicious, right? She also wrote along, "Summertime in London."





That's not all. She also made a short trip to USA to catch up with her friends and family. There, we found her indulging in a fresh, summer-y meal during her meal date with friend and popular American songwriter Cavanaugh James.





The meal bowl comprised noodles, sauted tofu/chicken chunks, green beans, avocado, lettuce, carrot and more. She also enjoyed a refreshing fruity drink that included strawberries and pomegranate. Take a look: