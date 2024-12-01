Biryani has long been a dish that holds a special place in the hearts of food lovers across the world. Known for its rich flavours and aromatic spices, this South Asian delicacy has a significant following. And it's no surprise that even celebrities, can't resist indulging in a plate of this beloved dish. Recently, actress Sonam Kapoor treated her Instagram followers to a glimpse of her delectable biryani experience in Hyderabad, a city renowned for its rich culinary heritage. In her Instagram Stories, Sonam shared a mouth-watering spread that had us drooling. The spread was a true tribute to Hyderabadi cuisine, with all the flavours and textures that make it so famous. At the centre of it all was a hot case filled with the iconic Hyderabadi biryani -- a fragrant dish made with basmati rice, meat, and spices like saffron and cardamom.





Beside the biryani, there was a bowl of creamy raita, a cooling side dish that pairs perfectly with the heat of the biryani. To add even more indulgence to the feast, Sonam's spread featured a container of Hyderabadi-style chicken fry, which was seasoned with garlic, green chilies, and curry leaves. The chicken pieces looked golden, tender and oh-so-delicious! The feast didn't stop there. The spread also included seekh kebabs, which were served with laccha pyaz (crispy onions), another classic addition to Hyderabadi dining. To complement these rich dishes, there were fresh slices of tomato, cucumber, and onion on the side. The actress took a moment to express her gratitude in the caption, saying, "Nothing like homemade biryani in Hyderabad. Thank you Pinky Reddy you are the best."

Take a look here:

In September, Sonam hosted an intimate dinner party with a unique Indian-themed menu. Her private chef shared a behind-the-scenes video of the preparations. The meal included a grazing board with Aloo Tikki Chaat made with spiced sweet potato and almondine tikki, and coconut yogurt. For the main course, there was Kerala-style curry, honey-roasted duck masala, crispy garlic Brussels sprouts, and a variety of side dishes like jeera baby aloo, Kolkata-style veggie milk pulao, and more. The dessert menu included gelatos and sorbets. Read the full story here.





