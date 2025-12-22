Orders on food delivery apps don't stop when the weather turns harsh, and a video showing what it takes to keep meals moving from restaurant kitchens to doorsteps has gone viral. The short clip shows a Swiggy delivery partner at what appears to be a traffic signal, waiting alongside other vehicles. It was raining, and he was dressed in Swiggy's signature orange rain jacket and helmet. A closer look at him, though, revealed that one of his feet was wrapped in a plastic bag, likely for protection from the rain; the other one remained uncovered.





A text overlay on the video reads, “It's okay if your order arrived late today,” underlining the conditions faced during rainy-day deliveries. The post's caption adds a simple observation: “He wore nothing on the other leg.”

Watch the full video below:

The clip gained huge traction on Instagram, prompting many responses from users.





One comment reminded viewers that the delivery rider is “someone's baby boy too,” urging people to show patience and kindness.





Another echoed this sentiment by saying they would be “okay having my order late forever,” suggesting that safety should matter more than speed.





Others took the moment to question their own ordering habits. One user said that it is “best to not order when it's raining.” Another comment stressed concern for the rider's wellbeing, saying delivery workers should “just deliver our orders safely” and return home to their families without harm.





A few users also shared personal experiences that shaped their perspective on food delivery. One recalled being stranded without electricity during heavy rain in Shillong and having no choice but to order food.





As the rain worsened, the delivery rider informed her he would be late. She responded by telling him it was “okay” and even suggested he take the food home if conditions became unsafe.





When the rider eventually arrived, he surprised her with a chocolate and shared that in three months of working in food delivery, no one had spoken to him so kindly. "I felt like I had won in life," wrote the user.





Another user recalled an incident when they saw their delivery rider was “a disabled man” riding a scooter with “supporting tyres on the sides.” The user said though they hesitated briefly as “people around me looked at me weirdly,” they realised that “he is doing this for his family.”





The user concluded that anyone with the privilege of “resting at night” or ordering their “favourite food” should be “highly grateful and not complain about small things in life.





Earlier, a video of Swiggy and Zomato delivery agents rescuing people during heavy rains in Hyderabad also went viral.





"Hey Zomato, Swiggy, just wanted to share that your riders not only delivered food during this deluge but also saved me and my bike from being swept away in the stormwater," a person wrote on X.





The video shows the food delivery agents rescuing the man and his bike stuck in knee-deep water.





What are your thoughts on this video? Let us know in the comments below!