Hey, Shraddha Kapoor fans out there, the actress has a little confession to make. The Stree star has expressed her love for Asian sauces. Why, you ask? Well, it turns out that Shraddha recently dined at an Asian restaurant in Mumbai and loved the sauces served with her meal. After relishing the lip-smacking food, the actress gave a big shout-out to the condiments and dropped a picture of the sauce platter on her Instagram Stories. In the caption, she wrote, “Main course to bus excuse hai...asli pyaar to sauces hai. [Main course is just an excuse...real love are sauces]."





Also Read: Australian Vlogger's Funny Take On What Indians Would Do On Titanic Wins Approval Of Chai Lovers





The image showed a selection of Asian sauces and condiments arranged in small, white square and semicircular dishes on a white surface. From left to right, the square dishes contained a red sweet and sour sauce, a dark black bean sauce and a green scallion and ginger sauce. Another platter included chilli oil with flakes, a red chilli sauce, a lighter red sauce and a dark soy sauce. We could also see small cubes of what seems like Aspic, a savoury gelatin made from meat stock or broth, used to encase ingredients like meat, seafood, or vegetables.

Take a look below:

Earlier this month, Shraddha Kapoor celebrated Maharashtra Day by eating some traditional Maharashtrian dishes. The actress shared a picture of herself relishing puran poli on her Instagram Stories. The image featured Shraddha sitting at a dinner table with a piece of puran poli in her hand. We could also see a half-eaten puran poli on her plate. In the caption, she wrote, "Happy Maharashtra Day. Pride, power and puran poli." Read the full story here.





Also Read: Viral: Woman's Grandparents Buy Bag Full Of Snacks For Her, Internet Explains Their Special "Math"





Before this, Shraddha Kapoor recommended a healthy and delicious drink for summer to her Instagram followers. The actress revealed that a humble glass of lime soda keeps her cool in this hot weather. She shared pictures of herself holding a glass of this wholesome drink and wrote, "Naa khud piyungi, naa tujhe peene dungi (I won't drink myself, nor will I let you drink). #nimbusoda." Click here to read the full story.



We are excited to see more of Shraddha Kapoor's foodie adventures.