World Water Day is celebrated every year on 22nd March. It is a designated day by the United Nations to celebrate water and raise awareness about the global water crisis. Water is a critical resource and a part of the UN's sustainable development goals which aims to achieve water and sanitation for all by 2030. Water is not just one of the basic elements of a balanced diet, but also necessary for cooking and preparation in the kitchen. It is important that we realise the value of clean, drinking water and do everything that is within our reach to prevent its misuse and wastage.

World Water Day 2021 is being celebrated on 22nd March.

World Water Day 2021 Theme | Theme Of World Water Day

The theme of World Water Day is 'valuing water', as according to the United Nations, the value of water is much more than its price. "Water has enormous and complex value for our households, food, culture, health, education, economics and the integrity of our natural environment. If we overlook any of these values, we risk mismanaging this finite, irreplaceable resource," states the UN website. The underlying idea is to understand the value of water in order to critical resource for everyone.

World Water Day 2021: There are several tips to reduce water wastage in the kitchen.

World Water Day: Tips To Reduce Water Wastage In Kitchen

There are several steps in the cooking process that require significant quantities of water. Whether it is washing vegetables, boiling them or doing the dishes after eating - each activity requires water to be used. There are several ways to save water and reduce wastage in the kitchen. These are simple ways to save water and reduce the usage, reuse and recycle water as much as possible in order to make the kitchen wastage free.

Reuse cooking water whenever possible. Don't discard the water you boil or steam in. You can bring about water into use while cooking broths, soups and one-pot meals and even use it for watering plants Don't use water to defrost or thaw frozen food items. Instead, simply keep it out at room temperature or else use the 'defrost' setting in your microwave or oven. Switch off taps and knobs when water is not in use. Fix leakages as soon as possible to prevent wastage as much as possible. Rather than washing fruits and vegetables under a running faucet, use a water-filled sink or bowl. This reduces water consumption significantly. Once the produce is washed, use the water for watering your kitchen garden. Water filters installed at home usually give out some quantity of water as excess waste. Use this discharged filter water for cleaning and washing purposes.

Simple steps can go a long way in making your kitchen and home free of water wastage. Try these tips and do share if you have some of your own too!