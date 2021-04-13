Delhi is renowned for its long-standing love affair with butter chicken, tandoori chicken and mutton korma, but if you are even remotely privy to the capital's cuisine, you would know that it is grossly incomplete without its rich and diverse vegetarian fare. Sattvik, one of Delhi's premium vegetarian restaurants has come up with a new menu to celebrate the same, albeit with a contemporary twist that is sure to appeal to youth, expats, and discerning diners.



We started off with the light and crispy palak patta chaat. Fresh spinach leaves coated in a gram flour batter fried until crisp is served with a splash of sweet and sour chutney, yogurt and heaps of sev. This all-time classic chaat will win you over for its simplicity and sheer balance of flavours. Next, we tried our hands on the tandoori soya c​haap. It has a chilly after-taste, so if you have low spice tolerance you may skip this. But if you think you can fathom the heat, you should try this delectable tandoori starter, made the Bhatti-style with hours of marination. The extra butter added towards the end is a real game-changer.

Tandoori soya chaap



The highlight of our day was definitely the mushroom galouti kebab. The chef told us that the mushrooms here are minced over six to seven time, smoked in a close vessel and slow-cooked for twenty-four hours. All of this helps this vegetarian starter replicate the melt-in-mouth texture of the mutton galouti kebab. The kebabs are served atop mini parathas, adding a beautiful texture and wholesomeness to the snack. A must-try in our opinion.

Mushroom galouti kebab



The basil paneer tikka, as you may have guessed, comes with the inimitable freshness of basil. But since basil is rather mild for the traditional Indian palate, it is topped with sweet and spicy tomato-peanut chutney for the 'extra' zing.

Basil paneer tikka

Moving on to the mains, we were very impressed by the sweet corn bharta. This semi-dry dish has a consistency that'll make you fetch for that another roti. This dish is mild and quite a unique preparation celebrating sweet corns, that are not a usual feature in a typical desi fare. The masala kofta may seem a tad underwhelming for its regular masala gravy. If you are looking for a spectacularly creamy and tangy gravy dish for your kulchas, you should go with paneer Jaisalmeri.

Among the desserts, we vote for the classic Shahi tukda and the gulab Jamun that served as a perfect finale for us in this experience.



Where: Sattvik-Proudly Vegetarian, The Select City Walk Mall, Saket

Cost For Two: INR 2000