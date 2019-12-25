SEARCH
5 High-Protein And Easy Evening Snacks Recipes

Edited by Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: December 25, 2019 13:31 IST

5 High-Protein And Easy Evening Snacks Recipes

In India, we are accustomed to having a few delish tit-bits along with our evening cuppa

Irrespective of how good or bad a day you have had, there's something about your evening cup of tea or coffee that makes you want to pause for a while and worry less about all the things that can go wrong. In India, we are accustomed to having a few delish tit-bits along with our evening cuppa. Most often we resort to deep-fried pakodas or namkeen, but guess what this whole routine can be a whole lot healthier too. There are a bunch of healthy, high protein snacks that you can munch on during evenings. Protein helps induce the feeling of satiety, and aiding weight loss. We have put together a list of easy and healthy recipes that you may enjoy.

Here's A List Of 5 High Protein And Easy Evening Snack Recipes:

1. Baked Ragi Chakli


Baked snacks are way healthier than deep-fried snacks as they help save you many unnecessary calories. Ragi, a desi grain, is packed with protein and fibre that helps fill you up with all things nutritious and nice. Use the goodness of ragi to make irresistible chakli and munch guilt-lessly.

High Protein Diet: Baked snacks are way healthier than deep-fried snacks

2. Almond And Cranberry poha


Made with goodness of protein-rich almonds, poha, cranberries, curry leaves, green chillies and fresh coconut, this snack screams comfort and health. Try it at home and let us know how you liked it. Make sure you consume it in moderation, poha is slightly high in carbohydrates.

High Protein Diet: Made with goodness of protein-rich almonds, this poha is a delicious snack you should try

3. Oats Idli


Low in carbs and high in protein, this snack is an ideal addition to your weight loss diet. Instead of a regular rice batter, this idli makes use of ever-so nutritious oats. Pair it with sambhar or chutney for best experience.

High-Protein Diet: This snack is an ideal addition to your weight loss diet.


4. Masala Anda Bhurji On Toast


Eggs scrambled and tossed in a pool or rustic spices, anda burji is perhaps one of the easiest ways to deal with eggs. And how delicious does it turn out each time! Whip up some bhurji and place it on top of toasted multi-grain bread.


5. Berry and Flaxseed Parfait


In a large glass, place a layer of creamy yogurt, then add a layer of fresh berries or any fruit of your choice, and on top of it throw in a layer of high-protein flaxseeds. Repeat the layer. Your parfait is ready to dig into.


Got more interesting recipes to share? Do write in to us. We'd love to feature it. Also, try these recipes at home and let us know which ones you liked the best.

