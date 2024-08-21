Roti is a staple in Indian households, which is why we make sure to prepare them in abundance. While this ensures everyone gets their fair share, there are times when we are left with extra rotis. In such situations, we often keep the rotis in the fridge and forget about them or simply throw them away. However, you don't need to waste the rotis anymore. You'll be surprised to know that you can transform your leftover rotis into a guilt-free snack that you can enjoy on your weight loss journey. We are talking about delicious and healthy roti cutlets! They are incredibly easy to prepare, packed with flour, and sure to satisfy the foodie inside. The recipe for these tasty cutlets was shared by nutritionist Ruchita Batra on her official Instagram page.

Photo Credit: iStock

Which Roti Is Best For Weight Loss?

Did you know certain rotis are higher in calories compared to others? While regular whole wheat (atta) roti is nutritious, Batra suggests making jowar roti. According to her, jowar roti has only about 50-60 calories per roti, making it an excellent addition to a weight loss diet and perfect for making these delicious roti cutlets.

How To Ensure Roti Cutlets Turn Out Crispy?

To make perfectly crispy roti cutlets, ensure you don't overcrowd them in the pan. If you put them all in at once, they'll end up sticking to each other, resulting in uneven cooking. Also, remember to transfer the roti cutlets to a plate lined with tissue paper before serving. This will help get rid of excess oil and keep them crispier for longer.

How To Make Roti Cutlets | Roti Cutlets Recipe

To make these cutlets, you just need a few basic ingredients that you'll easily find in your kitchen pantry. Start by grating your leftover rotis. Once done, transfer them to a plate and add salt, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, garam masala, yoghurt, and fresh coriander leaves. Mix well and shape the mixture into small cutlets using your hands. Now, heat oil in a pan set on a low-medium flame. Add curry leaves and sesame seeds, and saute for a minute or two. Finally, place the prepared roti cutlets in the pan and cook until golden brown and crispy. Serve hot with any chutney of your choice!

Watch the complete recipe video below:

Make these delicious roti cutlets and incorporate them into your weight loss diet. They will surely make your weight loss journey more exciting. For more such recipes, keep coming back to our website.