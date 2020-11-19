High-Protein Diet: Eating Protein-Packed Meals May Help You Combat Obesity - Experts Reveal; 9 Food Tips

Obesity has nearly tripled world-wide since 1975, reports WHO

Obesity is a major health concern among people across the globe. Obesity is associated to higher incidence of heart risks, diabetes, high blood pressure and more. As per the World Health Organisation, obesity has nearly tripled world-wide since 1975. "Obesity has reached epidemic proportions globally, with at least 2.8 million people dying each year as a result of being overweight or obese," read a report by WHO. Hence, experts often suggest a balanced lifestyle and healthy eating to promote healthy body weight.





While you may find a number of diet regimes for weight loss from around the world, a new study has found that including high-protein meals in your everyday diet may help burn excess fat more efficiently. Conducted by researchers at University of Alberta, findings were published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. As per the journal, the researchers compared the impact of a high-protein total diet replacement to that of a typical North American diet on key components of energy metabolism.





"Considering the prevalence of obesity worldwide and its impact on health, it's not surprising nutritional strategies such as total diet replacements and high-protein diets are becoming increasingly popular as weight management strategies; however, research around these topics has not kept pace with their growth in popularity," stated Lead author, Camila Oliveira, a doctoral student at the University of Alberta.

The small-scale research was conducted on a group of healthy adults, aged between 18 and 35. One group was given high-protein diet with 35 percent carbs, 40 percent protein and 25 percent fat; and the second group was fed with a diet that consisted of 55 percent carbs, 15 percent protein and 30 percent fats. However, both the groups were given same amount of calorie in their respective diets. It was found that high-protein meal led to increased fat oxidation and "negative fat balance".





Speaking about the same, Dr. Carla Prado, Professor, University of Alberta and the study's principal investigator, explained, "Although these results are restricted to a specific population of healthy, normal-weight adults, they can help nutrition scientists and healthcare providers better understand the real physiological effects of a high-protein total diet replacement in humans."





"In our opinion, it is imperative to first understand the physiological impact of a high-protein total diet replacement in a healthy population group so that the effects are better translated in individuals with obesity and its related comorbidities," Prado added.





Considering these factors, we bring you a list of high-protein food ingredients that can help you whip up protein-packed meal for your weight loss diet. Read on.





Image credit: iStock

Here Are 9 Protein-Rich Food Options That You Must Include In Your Diet:

-Mushroom





-Dal (Moong, Masoor, Arhar etc)





-Chicken





-Eggs (especially egg white)





-Spinach





-Green peas





-Brocolli





-Rajma, Chana (legumes)





-Whole grains (oats, ragi, millet, barley etc)





Include these food ingredients in your everyday diet for a healthy living.





Eat healthy, stay fit!





(Note: These food suggestions are not part of the study)





