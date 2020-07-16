High Protein Diet: How To Make Flaxseed, Walnut And Banana Smoothie For Weight Loss

This flaxseed smoothie will fill you up with all things good and healthy

If you are trying to lose extra kilos in a certain amount of time, you must know that eating a broccoli here, a bite of avocado there is not going to be of much help. While it is always a good idea to include healthy foods in your diet, you also need a clean diet plan to stick to. You may also have to make some hard decisions like giving up on junk food, processed goods, sugar et al. But once you start seeing the changes, you will understand its worth.





If you are new to the 'fitness world' and are slightly overwhelmed by all kinds of diets that are there in vogue now, pause, take a deep breath and try to understand that all weight loss journeys are different. A diet that worked for your friend may not be tailor-made for you.





You can, however, start with gradual steps. For instance, you can try maximizing your protein intake. Protein helps build muscle, the more muscle you have the lesser the room there is for fat to accumulate. Protein also helps induce satiety, the fuller you feel, the fewer are the chancing of mindless munching.





There are so many fun ways in which you can include protein in your diet. Take for instance, this flaxseed, walnut and banana smoothie.

Flaxseeds are good sources of natural protein





Flaxseed is said to be one of the best sources of plant-based protein. Did you know 100 grams of flaxseeds contain 18 grams of protein? It is also enriched with heart-healthy omega 3 fatty acids, fibre and lignans.





Walnuts on the other hand are also a decent source of protein and a very good source of omega 3 fatty acids. Enriched with a range of antioxidants, walnuts helps promote weight loss, decrease inflammation and boost gut health.





Walnuts are a good source of omega 3 fatty acids.







Bananas dense nutritive profile is also very impressive. They are excellent for managing heart health, water retention and weight loss too.





How to Make Protein-Rich Flax-Walnut Banana Smoothie:





Ingredients:





2 Bananas

1/4th cup of walnuts, roughly chopped

2 tsp flaxseeds

Method:







1. Take a blender and blend all ingredients until smooth. You can also add a teaspoon of honey for taste. Or make it more wholesome with a teaspoon of oats .





Try this recipe and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.









