Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Moong Dal Tadka At Home

Moong dal is also an incredible source of plant-based protein. 100 grams of moong dal contains 24 grams of protein, according to USDA. Protein helps induce the feeling of satiety.

Sushmita Sengupta  |  Updated: February 24, 2020 17:22 IST

Ever indulged so much that you feel like having a light, soothing bowl of dal every day of the week to detox? Well, we have been there too. India's love affair with dal is nothing new. Almost every Indian thali is most likely to comprise a bowl of dal. The obsession with moong lentil, in particular, is something that always manages to fascinate us. Moong dal is inarguably one of the most commonly found ingredients in our pantry. It is used to make a myriad of dishes; for instance, moong dal pakoda, moong dal halwa et al. However, the most common moong dal preparation has to be the classic moong dal tadka. Spelling comfort for millions of Indian across the globe, a bowl of moong dal tadka is often enjoyed with rice or roti, with a side of pickles and papad.

Health Benefits Of Moong Dal:

In addition to being a hearty and flavourful treat, moong dal packs a punch of nutrition too.

• It is a very good source of fibre that helps enable smooth digestion.

Moong dal is also an incredible source of plant-based protein. 100 grams of moong dal contains 24 grams of protein, according to USDA. Protein helps induce the feeling of satiety. Once you feel full, you are much less likely to feel the urge to binge again. Eating in controlled portions will help you lose weight faster.

• Moong dal also offers a range of healthy antioxidants that helps prevent inflammation, several chronic diseases and fight free-radical activity.

• The lentil is enriched with potassium that helps keep your BP in check.

A lot depends upon the way you are preparing moong dal. Dollops of ghee, oil and sugar in preparations would add more calories. There are plenty of healthy ways in which you can cook moong dal.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make High-Protein Moong Dal Tadka

Recipe by Payal



Ingredients:

1 cup dal

1 tsp jeera

1 tbsp ghee

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp haldi

1 tsp dhaniya powder

1tsp garam masala

1 chopped onion

1 chopped tomato

1 tsp amchur

Pinch of hing

Salt as required



Recipe:

1. Soak dal for ½ hour.

2. Boil the dal for 10-15 minutes in a pan.

3. For the tadka, take another pan and add a tablespoon of ghee. Let it heat a bit. Then throw in some jeera and onions. Fry it until golden brown.

4. Now add hing, tomatoes, red chilli powder, dhaniya, haldi, amchur and salt to this mix. Stir the tadka well.

5. When the oil starts to separate, add the tadka to the dal.

6. Let the dal cook for 5 mins. Now add garam masala.

Your dal is ready. Use coriander leaves for garnishing.



Make this humble moong dal at home and let us know how you like it!

(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)

About Sushmita SenguptaSharing a strong penchant for food, Sushmita loves all things good, cheesy and greasy. Her other favourite pastime activities other than discussing food includes, reading, watching movies and binge-watching TV shows.

