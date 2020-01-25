High Protein Diet: Make This 3-Ingredient Winter Protein Shake At Home And Drop Those Extra Kilos

Protein is one of the most crucial macro-nutrients that is also referred as the building block of body. Those who are trying to lose weight and gain some muscle, increasing protein in your diet may take you an inch closer to your goal. Protein helps build muscle. After a grueling session at gym, when you tend to lose a lot of muscle, protein helps aid muscle recovery too. The more muscle you have, the lesser room there is for fat to accumulate in body. You become more muscular, fit and lean. Since protein also takes a while to digest, it stays in your system for a longer time inducing the feeling of fullness. When you full and satiated, your tendency to bend towards fattening foods decreases, you are not mindlessly munching all the time, therefore you end up saving many unnecessary calories. This is why many fitness experts and nutritionists often recommend including high-protein foods in your weight-loss diet.





High Protein Smoothie Recipe



There are many natural sources of protein that you can add to your daily diet. Flaxseeds, for instance, has become a superfood for those looking for a healthy plant-based source of protein. Would you believe 100 grams of flaxseeds contain about 18 grams of protein?!







"Flaxseeds are a great source of mucilaginous (gum like) fibre that can lower "unhealthy" (LDL) cholesterol in the blood, balance blood sugar levels, and act as a hunger suppressant", notes the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House.

Eating seasonal is also a key component of a healthy weight-loss diet. Apples and spinach are two winter staples that come loaded with a range if healthy antioxidants that help fight free-radical activity. They also prevent inflammation, boost immunity, heart health and make your skin radiant. Blend them together and you can have a concoction to fire up your weight-loss goals too!





This home-made spinach-flax and apple smoothie may do wonders for your weight-loss diet. It is wholesome, high in protein and combines power of seasonal fruits and veggies. It is super easy to make at home too.





Here's How To Make The 3 Ingredient Winter Smoothie At Home







1. Take one medium-sized apple, de-seed it and cut it in thick chunks

2. Chop a cupful of spinach leaves too.

3. Take a blender add apples, spinach leaves, and 1 tbsp flaxseeds. Blend until smooth. If the consistency is too thick for your liking, add some water and blend again until you get the consistency of your liking.





Try the recipe at home and let us know how you liked it. Do make sure you complement your diet with a planned fitness regimen too.







