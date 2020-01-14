How To Make High-Protein Farsan With Oats, Makhana And Peanuts At Home

Protein is crucial in imparting a sense of satiety.

Think Gujarati snacks and one of the first things to pop into our minds is a dhokla. And why not, this spongy delight has all our heart too. But to limit one's worldview of Gujarati snacks to just a dhokla and its variants is a tad unfair. The region boasts of a rather eclectic fare when it comes to yummy tit-bits. Salty and savoury snacks are called farsan in Gujarati. Dhokla, fafda, khaman, bhajiya, and masala puri are some of the iconic types of farsan hailing from Gujarat. You can give your farsan a healthy twist too. If you are thinking to cut back on calories, it is a good idea to snack healthy. According to experts, starving may do more harm to your weight loss goals than good. Hence, one should eat wisely. One of the ways to do that is breaking your big meals into multiple small meals. This healthy farsan or desi trail-mix may prove to be a healthy addition to your diet, since it is high in protein.





Protein is crucial in imparting a sense of satiety. If you feel full, you are much less likely to indulge in anything that comes your way. It will keep away from all fried and fattening foods in your reach, thereby aiding weight loss. Protein is also helpful in regulating hunger hormone ghrelin and keep cravings in check.





(Also Read: Dubrow Diet Is The Latest High-Protein Diet On The Block - But Should You Try It?)

Here's The Recipe Of Oats And Foxnuts Farsaan or Namkeen:

Ingredients:





1 cup rolled oats





1 tbsp oil





2 ½ tbsp peanuts





1 tsp red chilli powder





1 sprig of curry leaves





Half cup roasted makhana or fox nuts





2 tbsp dried coconut





1 pinch hing





1 tsp black pepper corn





(Also Read: Quick Breakfast: Make 5-Minute Spicy Chilla Paratha With This Easy Recipe Video)





Method:





1. Take a pan and dry roast oats until they turn a bit golden. Keep it aside.





2. Now, in the same pan, heat some oil and add black pepper corn, hing and peanuts. Roast the peanuts until they turn golden. Add the makhanas, red chili powder, curry leaves and dried coconuts. Mix well.





3. Transfer oats into the mixture. Give everything a nice mix. Let it cool. Store in air-tight jar.











Munch into this yummy farsan, each time you are hit by cravings. But make sure you do not have too much of it at a go. Practicing moderation is imperative for weight loss. Excess of anything may result in weight gain.







