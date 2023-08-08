Motherhood is a joyous journey, but it often comes with its share of challenges, one of which is post-pregnancy weight. As a new mom, you might be longing to shed those extra pounds and feel like your vibrant self again. Enter the world of nature's wonders - many common kitchen ingredients have been cherished for their weight loss properties for centuries. Make these your allies to lose that stubborn belly fat that refuses to go.

Dietitian Ramita Kaur shared, "5 magical ingredients that can help you reduce weight, fat & balance hormones post-pregnancy," as she wrote in a post on her Instagram handle. Let's go through them one by one.

Here are 5 Foods To Have To Lose Pregnancy Weight:

1. Turmeric

Turmeric, the vibrant yellow spice that's been cherished in traditional medicine for centuries, is a powerhouse of health benefits, especially because of its active compound curcumin. Dietitian Ramita Kaur explains that turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce excessive fat from the body. She suggested taking turmeric milk before sleeping (preferably low-fat milk) and adding a pinch of black pepper to it.

2. Fenugreek seeds

Fenugreek seeds, known for their distinct maple-like aroma, are an age-old remedy to help manage your appetite. After pregnancy, controlling cravings can be a challenge, and fenugreek seeds step in as natural appetite suppressants. "It reduces appetite, increases satiety, decreases calorie intake, and manages blood sugar levels," said Ramita Kaur. She added that one can take one teaspoon of fenugreek seeds soaked overnight in water, empty stomach in the morning.

3. Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds, with their subtle licorice flavor, have been trusted for generations as a digestion aid. Additionally, "It boosts metabolism, prevents water retention, and reduces excessive hunger pangs," according to the dietitian. You can take advantage of it by chewing one teaspoon of fennel seeds after lunch and dinner.

4. Ginger

Post-pregnancy, your digestive system might need a little nudge, and ginger steps in just right. It improves digestion, reduces inflammation, and lowers the appetite. A great way to consume it is by adding one small 1-inch piece of ginger to your evening tea.

5. Lemon

Tangy, refreshing, and bursting with vitamin C - lemons are your detox buddies. They have diuretic properties, detoxify the body, and help burn fat. Take lemon water with one teaspoon of soaked chia seeds during your mid-morning meal.

Remember, post-pregnancy weight loss is not just about shedding pounds; it's about nurturing your body and embracing self-care. These five natural ingredients offer more than just a shortcut to weight loss - they empower you with a holistic approach to well-being.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



