One thing that we all can relate to is the craving for chatpata food. No matter how many fancy dishes we have, we naturally feel a craving for desi food after a while. Indian food is brimming with a myriad of different flavours, and chatpata flavour just hits differently. While we love this flavour in all dishes, we particularly enjoy it in snacks. A great example is chatpata pudina makhana. If you're a makhana lover, you must've definitely tried this snack at some point. It is easily available in the market, but making it at home yourself has its own charm. You can be more mindful of how much masala or salt you add, tailoring it to your preference. Keeping this in mind, we bring you an easy chatpata pudina makhana recipe that is ideal for evening snacking.

Also Read: Makhana + Gur = The Ultimate Comfort Winter Snack. Watch Recipe Video Inside

Are Chatpata Pudina Makhana Healthy?

Yes! Chatpata pudina makhana (fox nuts) are generally considered quite healthy. They have a low-calorie count and are rich in several essential nutrients. This makes them much healthier than other fried snacks such as namkeen, fryums, chips, etc. You can enjoy them guilt-free without the fear of consuming extra calories. To make them even healthier, you can reduce the amount of salt you add to them. Overall, this snack is quite healthy, and pudina helps enhance its flavour.

How To Prevent Chatpata Pudina Makhana From Becoming Soggy?

Chatpata pudina makhana can easily become soggy if not stored properly. While it's best to consume it in two to three days, it may not always be possible, especially if you've made it in large quantities. To retain their crispy texture, make sure to always store the makhanas in an airtight container. This way, you can enjoy them for a longer time.

Chatpata Pudina Makhana Recipe | How To Make Chatpata Pudina Makhana

Making chatpata pudina makhana at home is quite simple. All you need are a few basic ingredients and 10 minutes. The recipe for this makhana was shared by an Instagram handle that goes by the name @nutrifitnessbydisha. Start by washing the mint leaves nicely. Transfer them to a plate and microwave them for 2.5 minutes on the high setting. Once they cool down, crush them with your hands. Now, roast the makhanas in a pan set on a low flame until they become crunchy. After this, add the butter along with chaat masala, black pepper powder, turmeric, and black salt. Add a pinch of sugar as well to balance out the spiciness. Mix well and serve! You can store this makhana snack in an airtight container for up to a month.

Also Read: This 10-Min Makhana Chaat Is Perfect For A Quick And Healthy Snack (Recipe Inside)





Watch the detailed recipe video below:

Try out this chatpata pudina makhana recipe and let us know how you liked its taste. It makes for a delicious snack to have with your evening cup of chai or coffee.