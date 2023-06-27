Indian Lentil Soup Recipes: In many parts of India, summer is finally giving way to monsoon. The weather is changing, and with the drop in temperature comes a craving for warming foods. When it is raining outside, we love to sit cosily at home and sip on some hot soup. From classic Asian soups and desi variations to more experimental recipes, we are truly spoilt for choice when it comes to soups. But if you want something easy yet nourishing, opt for dal soups. They are rich in protein and nutrients that will provide you with multiple health benefits. Get started with our top recipes.

Here Are 5 Delicious And Healthy Dal Soup Recipes To Enjoy In Monsoon:

1. Masoor Dal Soup With Carrot

Masoor dal soup can provide quick comfort. Photo Credit: iStock

Masoor Dal is one of the best choices of lentils for making soup. There are many versions of red lentil soups, but this one with carrots is a yummy one to start with. This dish has simple ingredients and flavours. It is perfect for when you need something quick and comfortingly warm. Watch the recipe video here.

2. Urad Chana Dal Soup

Combine the goodness of two types of lentils with this wholesome soup. This one has stronger flavours than the earlier one, as it contains ginger, garlic, chillies as well as garam masala. The tomato also gives it a slightly tangy edge. Find the complete recipe here.

3. Bele Saaru

If you want a traditional recipe, then look no further. You will surely savour the taste of this traditional soup from Karnataka. Bele saaru has a base made of arhar (toor) dal and has many layers of flavour. It is topped with a tadka - which will only boost your immunity even more, as it is packed with spices. Click here for the full recipe.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Moong Dal Soup

Moong Dal is another common lentil found in Indian kitchens. Apart from traditional dishes and healthy snacks, you can also use it for making soups. This recipe requires only a handful of ingredients and is quite easy to follow. Bonus: it can be consumed as part of a weight loss diet as well. Find the recipe here.

5. Moong Dal Ghia Shorba

This soup is quite different from the others. Not only does it contains moong dal, but also ghia (bottle gourd). The addition of the latter ingredients takes this soup to the next level in terms of flavour, consistency as well as nutrients. If you're in the mood to relish something unique, give this protein-rich soup a try. Watch the recipe video here.





What is your favourite soup during the monsoon? Let us know in the comments below.