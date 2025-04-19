Losing weight often requires discipline, consistency, and sometimes, a little help from nature. Nutritionist Richa Gangani recently shared her personal experience on Instagram about a powerful homemade bedtime drink that helped her lose 7 kilograms in just 21 days. This natural remedy, made from just five simple ingredients, is said to target bloating, weight loss, and irregular periods- three common concerns, especially for women. Richa mentioned that she drank this mixture every night before bed and saw significant results within three weeks. Not only did her bloating disappear, but her overall digestion and hormonal balance improved too. If you're looking for an easy, effective, and natural addition to your wellness routine, this bedtime drink might just be worth trying.





What's in the Weight Loss Drink?

The drink uses five easily available kitchen ingredients:

Cardamom

Fennel seeds

Hing (asafoetida)

Cucumber

Ginger juice, lemon slices, and soaked chia seeds in water

Preparation Method:

Roast cardamom, fennel seeds, and hing for about 10 minutes on low heat. Grind this mixture into a coarse powder. In a bottle, add this powder, chopped cucumber, lemon slices, ginger juice, and pre-soaked chia seeds. Fill the bottle with water, shake well, and your bedtime drink is ready.

Benefits of the Ingredients

1. Cardamom Benefits:

Cardamom is known for its digestive benefits. It helps relieve gas, indigestion, and bloating. It's also a mild diuretic, which can help reduce water retention and promote detoxification.





2. Fennel Seeds Benefits:

Rich in fibre and antioxidants, fennel seeds help suppress appetite, reduce bloating, and improve digestion. They are also known to balance hormones and are especially beneficial for menstrual health.

3. Hing (Asafoetida) Benefits:

Hing is a powerful anti-inflammatory and digestive aid. It reduces gas, relieves stomach cramps, and supports gut health, making it ideal for reducing bloating and easing menstrual discomfort.

4. Cucumber Benefits:

Cucumber is hydrating, low in calories, and high in antioxidants. It flushes out toxins, improves digestion, and helps keep the body cool- an excellent choice for a nighttime detox.5. Ginger Juice and Lemon Slices Benefits:





Ginger improves metabolism and digestion, fights inflammation, and boosts fat burning. Lemon is rich in vitamin C, supports digestion, and helps alkalise the body. Ginger and lemon together make a powerful fat-burning combination.

6. Chia Seeds Benefits:

Chia seeds are high in fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. When soaked, they expand and keep you feeling full longer, reduce late-night cravings, and help regulate bowel movements.





Combined with a healthy diet and lifestyle, this bedtime ritual might help you shed those stubborn kilos naturally. As always, it's a good idea to check with your healthcare provider before starting any new remedy, especially if you have underlying health conditions.