Protein Day 2021: 5 Classic High-Protein Indian Recipes You Should Try Today  

Protein Day 2021: Protein is the building block of life

27th February is celebrated as the National Protein Day. The day is aimed to create awareness about protein deficiency that is afflicting many people of our country and encourage people to include of this macronutrient in their diet that is also sometimes referred to as the 'building block of life'. You need protein to build muscles, and aid muscle recovery after all the wear and tear induced by a very grueling physical activity or gym session. Protein also helps boost the health of your skin, hair and nails. Since it helps satiate you, it also plays a crucial role in weight-management. Several studies have proved that high protein diet may lead to sustainable weight loss.





1. Besan Cheela





It is one of our most favourite breakfasts, and we are pretty sure even you can't stop slurping if you find a perfectly crispy cheela on your breakfast table. Cheela is a crispy, Indian crepe that can be made with a combination of flours or lentils. Besan is basically chickpea flour, chickpea being a very rich source of protein. You can pair your cheela with yogurt or pickle or pop into it as it is. Here's the recipe.

Cheela is basically a savoury Indian crepe





2. Rajma Chawal





Yes, your favourite combination dish is a treasure of protein. Rajma or kidney beans are brimming with good quality, plant-based protein. To load up on all essential amino acids, it is a good idea to pair it with rice. If you are worried about the carbs, you can also opt for brown rice. Here's our recipe of spicy, soothing rajma curry that is bound to leave you craving for more.





3. Paneer Bhurji





This creamy and comforting dish made with scrambled cottage cheese, chillies and coriander is our go-to dish whenever we want something, yummy, flavourful and light. The yummy side dish to roti, rice and curry, paneer bhurji offers enough room for experiment. Here's our recipe.





Paneer bhurji is a classic side-dish





4. Moong Dal Khichdi





Nation's most beloved comfort meal-Khichdi is essentially a one-pot meal combining the goodness of dal, rice and a few vegetables. While you can make it with a variety of dals, moong dal khichdi remains a popular choice. Moong dal is an excellent source of plant-based protein. 100 grams of moong comprises about 22 grams of protein according to USDA. Click here for recipe of Moong Dal Khichdi.





5. Chicken shorba





This hearty stew made with goodness of chicken, lemon and coriander is real mood-lifter. It is a good thing that is also so easy to make. Chicken is dubbed as a lean or good quality protein. As compared to the red meat, it does not end up being as fatty. Here is the recipe of the soothing shorba.





This hearty stew made with goodness of chicken and mild spices





Happy Protein Day everybody.