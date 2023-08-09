Refined flour (maida) holds an integral place in our daily diet, finding its way into cherished street foods and desserts like bhatura, pooris, samosas, cakes, and brownies. The delectable flavour that has us craving for these treats comes from maida. However, the truth remains that refined flour undergoes extensive processing, which removes nutrients from it too. This makes the food quite unhealthy, especially for those determined to shed stubborn belly fat. We understand the challenge of resisting these cravings, and thus, we present a selection of nourishing alternatives that can replace maida. These flours are packed with nutrition, and you need not worry about gaining extra kilos.

What Can Replace Refined Flour? Here are 5 Healthy Substitutes:

1. Whole Wheat Flour

Whole-wheat flour (atta) is one of the best alternatives to refined flour. Since whole wheat is made using the entire kernel and undergoes less processing, it is able to retain all the essential nutrients. It is high in fibre, which keeps you full for longer and prevents binge eating at odd hours, making it an ideal addition to your weight loss diet.

2. Oat Flour

If you want to boost your protein intake, then oat flour is the best option for you. It is also a rich source of fibre and healthy fats, further adding to its nutritional value. Several studies suggest that it may also help reduce cholesterol levels. You can buy oat flour from the market or even make your own at home by simply grinding the oats in a processor.

3. Chickpea Flour

Another great alternative to refined flour is chickpea (besan) flour. Made from chickpeas, it is high in protein and can help promote a feeling of fullness. Protein is an essential nutrient when trying to lose weight, and chickpea flour provides it in abundance. You can use it to make delicious dishes such as cheela, dhokla, and more.

4. Bajra Flour

If you're looking for a gluten-free option, bajra flour is an excellent choice. It is low in calories, packed with fibre, and may also help in managing blood sugar levels. Incorporating bajra flour into your daily meals can aid in weight loss management. It's an extremely versatile flour that can be used to make a wide variety of dishes. Click here to find interesting ways to include bajra in your diet.

5. Ragi Flour

Ragi flour is enriched with essential nutrients and helps facilitate weight loss. It is also a good source of dietary fibre and will keep you satiated for longer periods. It is gluten-free and also suitable for people suffering from diabetes. With so many benefits, you must consider swapping maida for ragi flour from now on. Use it to make rotis, dosas, or even baked goods.

Swap refined flour with these healthy alternatives and see your belly fat melt away with time. Stay fit and healthy!





