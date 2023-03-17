There is no denying the fact that millets are India's treasure trove. We are not only one of the largest producers of millets in the world, but also know how to make the most of them. Be it wheat, rice, ragi, bajra or jowar, all these millets are an essential part of our daily diet in some way or the other. Speaking of millets, bajra (pearl millet) is a staple in many regional cuisines. It has a high fibre content and is power-packed with essential vitamins and nutrients, making it ideal for those who are on a weight loss journey. Now you may think that bajra is quite boring and there's not much that you can do with it. However, there are so many interesting ways in which you can include this millet in your weight loss diet. Take a look.





Here're Some Health Benefits Of Bajra:

1. Promotes Weight Loss

Bajra is high in fibre and contains complex carbohydrates, making it quite beneficial for weight loss. It helps slow down our digestion process and prevents us from binge eating in between meals.

2. Aids In Digestion

Since bajra is an excellent source of insoluble fibre, it helps us maintain good digestive health. Insoluble fibre acts as a probiotic and also prevents us from overeating.

3. Helps In Managing Diabetes

Bajra has a low glycemic index, which means it is great for people suffering from diabetes. Since it takes longer to convert to glucose due to the presence of fibre, it helps in providing people with diabetes a steady supply of energy.

Here're 5 Bajra Recipes To Add To Your Weight Loss Diet:

1. Bajre Ki Khichdi (Our Recommendation)

Nothing defines comfort best than a plate full of hot khichdi. This one-pot dish contains all the essential ingredients that are required to stay healthy. Bajra khichdi is rich in fibre and easy on the digestive system, making it an ideal dish for weight loss. It may also be a good addition to a diabetic's diet. Click here for the complete recipe of Bajre Ki Khichdi.





2. Bajra Dalia

Dalia is a healthy Indian porridge that is typically made with broken wheat. As the name suggests, this dalia is made using bajra. It is not only wholesome and comforting, but is loaded with several health benefits. The best part is that you can make it in just under 30 minutes. Click here for the complete recipe of Bajra Dalia.

3. Bajre Ka Thepla

Thepla is a popular Gujarati flatbread. This bajra thepla is low in calories and rich in fibre, making it a great option for those who are on a weight-loss diet. It is less fried and greasy and will also help you keep full for a longer period of time. Pair it with some curd to relish its taste. Click here for the complete recipe of Bajra Dalia.

4. Bajra Methi Missi Roti

We simply can't get enough of bajra roti. But have you ever tried bajra methi missi roti? This roti is made with a combination of two flours - bajra flour and wheat flour. It is low on carbs and has a high fibre content. The methi leaves further increase its fibre content. It is also quite beneficial to manage blood sugar levels. Click here for the complete recipe of Bajra Methi Missi Roti.

5. Bajra Soup

If you're someone who likes to have soups, then this bajra soup recipe is definitely worth a try! It is not only wholesome but also provides numerous health benefits. You can make this desi soup for dinner or even for lunch. Wondering how to make it? Click here for the complete recipe of Bajra Soup.



Try out these recipes and let us know how you all liked them in the comments section below.