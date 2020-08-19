Watch: Make This Loaded Protein-Rich Palak Chilla For A Healthy Breakfast

This nutritious breakfast recipe is a winner

Let's admit it, it is often a challenge to get your children excited about greens. The moment they spot anything leafy or remotely green on their plates, they start to run away in the opposite direction. You would be surprised to know that there are a number of ways in which you can make greens interesting for them and other fussy-eaters of your house. This palak ka chilla, for instance, is a fine example. Simple and exquisite, this recipe is ideal for breakfast or light snacks. You can have it all by itself or pair it with dahi. This nutritious breakfast recipe by Mumbai-based vlogger Alpa Modi is sure to impress you on all accounts.





For making the palak chilla, you need to take some finely chopped spinach leaves. Make sure you wash it thoroughly. Take a bowl, add finely chopped onions, tomatoes and red bell peppers, coriander leaves, turmeric powder, ginger-garlic paste, some carom seeds and salt. Mix everything together using your hands. Now, add some protein-rich besan. The chickpea flour is a treasure of protein. Protein helps build muscle, and also plays a crucial role in healthy weight management. Add some water into the mix and bring it to a pouring consistency. Heat a tawa or pan with some oil, and splash some of the mix on top. Toss it on the other side, once it is done. Make sure to serve it hot.

Here is the full recipe of palak ka chilla posted on the YouTube channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. Do try it at home and let us know how you like it.





