Watch: Should You Go Gluten-Free To Lose Weight? Expert Reveals

Gluten is a Latin word that means glue, mixture of proteins found in wheat, rye, oats and barley.

Nowadays, we often hear people talking about gluten-free diets, foods, etc. Some say that they are allergic to gluten while some go gluten-free to lose weight? But does going gluten-free really help in losing weight? Are there any repercussions of the diet for weight loss? Well, to answer these questions, let's first understand what gluten is? Gluten is a Latin word that means glue, mixture of proteins found in wheat, rye, oats and barley and all the olden and hybrid grains like Spelt, Khorasan and Triticale.





Just like its name that means glue, it works like glue and makes the dough of baked goods elastic and stretchable. Wheat flour contains two types of protein strands - Glutenin and Gliadin, wrapped around starch granules. When wheat flour is combined with water, the protein strands unwind and link together to form a membrane-like network which is called gluten.





This is what causes wheat dough to stretch and pull and gives it the elasticity. Refined flour (or maida) is what we get once the bran or germ is removed from wheat flour. This makes the refined flour finer and gives it a longer shelf life.







Gluten-free diet is essential for people suffering from celiac diseases.





Weight Loss: Consultant Nutritionist Dr. Rupali Datta talks about if one should go gluten-free to lose weight?

Gluten-free diet is a diet free from gluten, a protein found in grains - primarily wheat and rye. Gluten-free diet is essential for people suffering from celiac diseases and gluten restriction may also be advised if a patient is sensitive to gluten. Gluten-free diets are essentially for celiac disease patients and no study has shown any other benefits of this restriction.





A lot of people suffering from bloating and indigestion feel better when they remove gluten from their diets, but it does not point to gluten intolerance. In fact this may be simply because our food today is laden with gluten and we do not eat other cereal grains, so the body is just reacting to an overload. Gluten-free diets do not assist with weight loss as for that you need to improve your entire lifestyle to include less sugary foods, fresh balanced meals along with exercise.





So, eat a variety of grains. Replace wheat with Jau, Kuttu, Bajra, Makki, Ragi or Amaranth in one meal a day. This will rest your system and bring a lot of nutrients to your daily food.





