Gained Weight? Cucumber-Basil (Kheera-Tulsi) Juice Is Ideal For Post-Festive Detox And Weight Loss

Cucumber basil juice is excellent for weight loss.

Here's an easy recipe to make it at home.

Diwali frenzy is over and all the excitement around the festival has died down. Most of us are also filled with guilt of bingeing a bit too much during the festival. I, for one, am scared to even look at the weighing machine. Guess, it's time to head back straight to pre-Diwali diet sooner than later. And I am starting my weight loss and detox journey with two wonderful foods that are everything you need to sooth digestion, boost immunity, lose those inches gained in the past few days, and detox your body.





Cucumber and basil - a weight loss and detox drink made with these two foods is an excellent drink to lift up your mood instantly and to feel refreshed and hydrated. You can make this juice in just 5 minutes with a handful of ingredients, and avail its manifold health benefits.





Cucumber Benefits For Weight Loss And Detox:





We already know that cucumber is extremely low in calories and is made up of more than 90% water. But did you know that it provides us with many other essential nutrients too? Health Practitioner and Nutritionist Shilpa Arora reveals that cucumber juice is full of nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin K, iron, calcium, zinc, magnesium, phosphorus and more.

Nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood, seconds it, "Cucumber juice is full of antioxidants and helps boosts metabolism, which leads to weight loss."





Cucumber is a low-calorie food.

Photo Credit: iStock





Basil Benefits For Weight Loss And Detox:





According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, "Basil herb is packed with natural antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, which fight radical activities together and flush out harmful toxins."





Basil can help in dealing with digestion problems

Photo Credit: iStock





How To Make Cucumber-Basil Juice For Weight Loss





Here are two ways to make kheera-tulsi juice - one is sour and tangy, and another is sweet and sour. You can make it as per your taste preference.





Ingredients:

(Makes 2 glasses)





2 cucumbers

1 sprig of basil leaves (10-12 leaves)

2 tbsp honey/Juice of half lemon

A pinch of cinnamon powder

Half glass of water





Method - Peel and chop cucumber into pieces and simply grind with some water, basil leaves and cinnamon powder. Once you get the juice without any lumps, add either honey or lemon, or both.





Don't brood over Diwali weight gain, get up and get started to get back to your fitness level with light and refreshing drinks like cucumber-basil juice.









