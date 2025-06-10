Protein is the building block of life. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or just looking for a nutritious boost, protein plays a huge role in our overall health. Nowadays, you'll find plenty of high-protein recipes on social media or dishes that you can order from online food delivery apps - the options are endless. While there are several protein-rich foods out there, two popular choices among people these days are sattu and whey protein. But are they equally effective? Does one have more protein than the other, or do they offer the same amount? Do you wish to know the answer to this common question? Let's find out from dietitian Shweta J Panchal, who recently revealed whether 30 gm of protein from sattu is the same as 30 gm from whey.

Sattu Or Whey Protein: Which Is A Better Source Of Protein?

According to Shweta, one scoop of whey protein is roughly 30g, providing a substantial amount of protein. However, to get the same amount of protein from sattu, you'd need to consume about 3 scoops, as one scoop of sattu contains approximately 5-7g of protein. While sattu is a low-calorie food, these 3 scoops would likely add more calories than a single scoop of whey protein. So, both are good sources of protein, but you'll need to consume more sattu to match the protein content of whey protein.

Now that you know the answer, let's address some other FAQs about sattu and whey protein:

Is It Okay To Consume Sattu?

Absolutely! Just because it's not as high in protein as whey protein doesn't mean it's not good for you. The dietitian reveals that sattu is a good source of fibre, making it great for your digestive health. Plus, it also has a low glycaemic index, which makes it ideal for diabetics. She further states that sattu is rich in essential vitamins and minerals such as iron, calcium, magnesium and B vitamins.

How To Incorporate Sattu Into Your Diet?

You can indulge in sattu paratha, sattu kachori, sattu litti chokha, or refreshing drinks like sattu sharbat - the options are endless! Not only do they taste amazing, but they're also a breeze to make at home. And if cooking isn't your thing, no worries! Just order in from an online food delivery platform and enjoy the convenience of having them delivered to your doorstep. Healthy eating has never been so easy!

Is Whey Protein Good For Weight Loss?

Whey protein is a weight loss game-changer, promoting satiety and curbing hunger cravings throughout the day. Plus, it helps build muscle mass, which is essential for boosting metabolism and burning calories. Whether you're stocking up or need a quick fix, you can easily order whey protein shakes or even protein-packed ice creams online, making healthy choices more convenient than ever.

Does Whey Protein Have Any Side Effects?

Whey protein is generally considered safe for most people when consumed in moderation. However, some individuals may experience side effects, such as:

Bloating, gas, stomach cramps

Allergic reactions

Kidney strain

Whether sattu or whey protein suits you best, incorporating a suitable protein source into your diet can bring you closer to your health goals.





