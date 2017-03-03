7 Amazing Home Remedies for Quick Hair Growth
Rachael Francis | Updated: March 03, 2017 12:26 IST
Get rid of those expensive, chemical leached hair products, and say hello to natural remedies. There’s nothing like making the most of what nature has to offer. Our hair is made up of a protein called keratin that is produced in the hair follicles. As follicles produce new hair cells, old cells are being pushed out through the surface of the skin at the rate of about six inches a year. The hair that you can see is actually a string of dead keratin cells. An interesting fact is that an average adult has about 100,000 to 150,000 hair strands and loses up to 100 of them a day. Therefore, finding a few stray hairs on your hairbrush is not necessarily a cause for alarm.
Initially, hair loss was seen as a sign of ageing, but in the urban scenario with everyone leading a hectic lifestyle, it has become a reason for worry for many. There are various causes for hair loss, ranging from medication, hormonal imbalance, the kind of diet you consume work stress. As a habit, we all look for an instant chemical remedy for hair loss for quick results despite being aware of its many harmful consequences. Going natural is the best solution for hair problems, since it doesn’t have any side effects and its results are long lasting.
(Hair Fall? Get Natural Beauty Solutions)
Here’s bringing you seven easy and effective home remedies for hair loss. Most of the ingredients for these quick fixes are available in your own kitchen!
The Magic of Nature
1. Onion Juice – This remedy is regarded as one of most effective and oldest ones. The reason behind is that it contains sulphur that boosts collagen production in the tissues and helps in the re-growth of hair. Don’t let its strong smell keep you away from using it, because it goes off just after one rinse.
To try this remedy, cut a few slices of onion and squeeze out its juice (either by mashing it or grating it) and apply it on your scalp for about 10-15 minutes. Let it work its magic and then rinse it off with a mild shampoo.
Quick tip: You can substitute this with potato juice as well.
2. Coconut Milk - According to Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson, Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies, the most effective remedy for natural hair growth is the use of coconut milk because it is rich in iron, potassium and essential fats. Her remedy, “take coconut milk from a fresh coconut (do not purchase the coconut milk - take it out meticulously from a fresh coconut). To it add half a squeeze of lemon, 4 drops of essential lavender oil. Mix it thoroughly and apply it on your scalp, leave it on for 4-5 hours and then rinse it off.”
3. Apple Cider Vinegar – This vinegar gently cleanses the scalp and maintains the pH balance of the hair thereby accelerating hair growth. Start for making a diluted solution by mixing 75ml of it in one litre of water for a larger batch or 15 ml of it to a cup of warm filtered water for a smaller batch.
To apply this solution, use it as a final rinse after washing your hair. This will also give your hair an added shine and boost hair growth.
4. Make your Own Egg Mask – This home remedy is used all over the world for quick and natural hair growth. As we know, eggs contain high levels of proteins which help in the formation of new hair. It is also rich in sulphur, zinc, iron, selenium, phosphorous and iodine.
For the egg mask, separate one egg white in a bowl and add one teaspoon of olive oil ( you can also use grape seed oil or lavender oil )and honey. Make a paste of it and apply it all over your hair and scalp for about 20 minutes. Rinse it off with cool water and some shampoo.
Quick tip: Egg masks work wonders for a glowing and healthy skin.
5. Fenugreek– This herb is also an age-old remedy for hair growth problems. It contains proteins and nicotinic acid; protein-enriched diets have been known to encourage stimulation of hair growth. Add a tablespoon of this herb and water in a grinder till a smooth paste it formed. Add a little coconut oil (or milk) to it and apply on your hair and scalp for half an hour. Wash it off with a mild shampoo.
Not only will this remedy help you for hair growth but it will also protect the natural colour of your hair.
6. Green Tea – Now you have the perfect solution for those used tea bags that you throw away daily. Green tea, as you know is super rich in antioxidants and that helps in boosting hair growth and preventing hair loss. Apply warm green tea (from the used tea bags) over your scalp and leave it for an hour. Wash it off with cool water.
7. Indian Gooseberry (amla) – This magical fruit is a powerhouse of nutrients. It’s rich in Vitamin C and that accelerates hair growth. All you need to do is, mix 2 teaspoons of amla powder or juice with equal amounts of lime juice and let it dry. Rinse it off with some warm water. It will also prevent hair pigmentation.
Disclaimer:
The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.