29 Super Fruits You Should Be Eating Right Now

According to Bangalore-based Nutritionist, Dr. Anju Sood, these fruits have attained the ‘super’ title because other than providing the three prime nutrients desired by the body which are carbohydrates, proteins and fats, they also provide enzymes and antioxidants in smaller quantities that are needed for the day to day body functions. Here are 29 super fruits that everyone must have.

1. Apples: Apples have to be on the top of the list. They are packed with fiber that keeps you full and helps in maintaining your weight.

2. Bananas: They are packed with resistant starch and improve your metabolism. They also provides an instant source of energy.



3. Cherries: They contain antioxidants that have the capability to reduce your cholesterol levels. They are also naturally rich in melatonin which helps promote good sleep.

4. Tangerines: Packed with vitamin C, they have a protective effect against the damage caused by the harmful UV rays of the sun on the skin.

5. Oranges: They have high fiber content, which improves digestion significantly. They are also loaded with Vitamin C which boosts your immunity and acts as an antioxidant.

6. Cranberries: These berries are repositories of nutrients that help in providing relief Urinary Tract Infections.

7. Dragon Fruit: The seeds of the dragon fruit are loaded with fatty acids that are good for the body.

8. Grapes: Grapes are also known as powerful antioxidants. They contain resveratrol that maintains heart health.

9. Kiwi: It is extremely rich in pre-biotic carbs that can heal any kind of digestive issues.

10. Plums: Sweet and juicy plums are excellent to relieve anxiety.

11. Pomegranate: Pomegranate is great for your skin. Drinking anar juice regularly is known to provide a natural glow to your skin.

12. Blue berries: They are great sources of polyphenols that prevent the risk of cancer and osteoporosis.

13. Strawberries: They are packed with Vitamin C and help prevent against cardiovascular diseases. Did you know that strawberries may also help in whitening your teeth naturally?

14. Avocados: They contain the good fats called monounsaturated fats that help lowering the level of bad cholesterol in the body and also support your weight loss goals.

15. Tomatoes: Yes, tomato is actually a fruit. It is packed with lycopene which imparts the red hue. Lycopene is important for bone health.

16. Papaya: It is loaded with vitamin A and vitamin E and is a great breakfast option. It is loaded with vitamin A and vitamin E and is a great breakfast option.

17. Raspberries: They are loaded with vitamin C and manganese.

18. Watermelon: Watermelons are extremely hydrating and are also rich in Vitamin A, Vitamin C and lots of lycopene.

19. Pineapples: Pineapples are packed with bromelain, an enzymes that ease digestion and also helps in burning unwanted fat.

20. Goji berries: They are known to protect the functioning of the liver.

21. Amla: Prized for its qualities in Ayurveda, it is an excellent anti-inflammatory fruit. It is known to cure sore throat and cold.

22. Jamun: It helps in managing your blood sugar levels.

23. Bael: You must have heard of the famous bael ka sharbat. It is significant in relieving constipation.

24. Pear: It is high in fiber and makes for a good post-workout snack.

25. Lychee: Lychees are extremely rich in vitamin B and folate and helps in improving blood circulation in our body.

26. Mango: Our all-time favourite summer fruit, mango is loaded with Vitamin A, Vitamin B-6 and Vitamin E. It also aids the production of red blood cells.

27. Kokum: As fascinating as it sounds, kokum is a fruit of Indian origin. It has a great cooling property and drinking kokum soaked in water is a good remedy for dehydration or a heat stroke.

28. Dates: Dates act as blood cleansers. They are also a great source of instant energy.

29. Figs: They help in relaxing the nerves. They are full of fiber and are also packed with calcium.

As great sources of fiber, antioxidants, amino acids and minerals, most of these delicious fruits are easily available. They contribute effectively in keeping you healthy and strong.



