Synonymous with mango pickle in Kerala. Here again, the choice of mangoes and the prep is vital. This pickle is made with bite-sized tender mangoes that are first ‘brined’ for a few weeks before it gets the spicy treatment with ingredients that bring out the flavours of the mangoes. The pickle is put away in a jar for at least two months before it is served. The ‘saucy’ consistency of this pickle makes it an ideal accompaniment for rice gruel or curd rice on a summer day.