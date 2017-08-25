8 Delicacies from the Rice Bowl of India, Chhattisgarh: From Bafauri to Aamat and More!

Highlights Chhattisgarh is also known as the Rice Bowl of India

bajra and jowar and its food is highly inspired by its neighboring states. Hence you would see an amalgamation of various flavours in their cuisines and you bet they are amazing. People of Chhattisgarh like their food spicy and flavourful, hence the immense uses of spices. Here are a few dishes from the state of Chhattisgarh that you must savour to experience the diversity of the food culture of the nation.

1. Muthia

Muthia or Muthiya, which is also a snack popularly gorged on in Gujarat, makes for an amazing snack or breakfast option in Chhattisgarh. Muthia is a dumpling made from rice batter that is hard boiled and seasoned with spices. The steamed dish is popularly savoured by the people in rural regions in the state, especially by farmers.

2. Bafauri

Bafauri is a simple and light snack made from chana dal, onions and mix of spices and served with chutneys. It makes for a healthy alternative for a fried pakoda. You can also add various seasonal vegetables to make it tastier and healthier.



3. Dubki Kadhi

Dubki Kadhi is a popular kadhi preparation, quite different from the Punjabi kadhi that we generally have. The dumpling in the kadhi is made with chana dal and it is not sour as Punjabi Kadhi. It also requires lesser amount of oil making it a healthier preparation. You may also get variants of this kadhi that includes Arbi Kadhi, Bhindi Kadhi, et al.



4. Aamat

Aamat, which means sour in local dialect, is a tangy soup made with bamboo shoots which are known as Gondi and Kareel in Chhatisgarh. It is a prominent dish in a small region in the state called Bastar. The preparation needs a lot of patience and it is best eaten with rice or pej. It is made from mixed vegetables in the form of soup. Traditionally, it is boiled, but nowadays with evolving palates, tadka is added to enhance the flavours.



5. Tilgur

Tilgur or Til ke Laddoo is one of the same thing; however, it is said that this sweet was originated in Chhattisgarh. The roasted sesame seeds are mixed with jaggery and peanuts to make a perfect dessert. It is generally made on occasions like Makar Sankranti.



6. Faraa

Faraa is similar to dumplings made of rice. The rice dough along with a mix of spices and coriander leaves is steamed to attain a light and healthy snack. The filling includes urad dal or chana dal and other spices. You can also make the sweet version of it, which is known as Doodh Faraa.

7. Chousela

Chousela is a poori which is made with rice dough and is generally eaten with masala chhole. These pooris last for about two days unlike the maida poori and are good to take along during travelling. You can also stuff it with the any filling that you like.

8. Jimikand ki Sabzi or Suran

Jimikand ki Sabzi or popularly known as Suran, this vegetable dish is savoured with parantha, naan or chapatti. Jimikand or yam is popularly savoured in the state during lunch. It takes time to prepare this dish but is delectable and will leave you asking for more.

No wonder, Chhatisgarh has a wide range of cuisines to offer! Do let us know if you have any other dish from the state in mind.