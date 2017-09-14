On A Weight Loss Spree? These 7 Breakfast Options May Prove Effective
Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: September 14, 2017 13:41 IST
You may have heard several nutritionists and health experts talking about how breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and skipping it could be the biggest blunder. Turns out that skipping breakfast not only hampers your weight loss goals, but it might just result in piling on more weight. At the same time, it isn’t just enough to have your breakfast. The food you pick can affect the inches around your tummy too. Let us explain how.
Bangalore-based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood says, “Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, skipping which can severely affect your weight loss aspirations. If in a bid to shed extra pounds you choose to give your breakfast a miss, you slow down your metabolism, which is the highest in the morning. To sustain metabolism in the morning, you must have a mix of complex carbs and proteins. Eating only carbs will result in spike in sugar levels, which would ultimately be stored as fats. Hence replace your carbs with complex carbs, they are also loaded with fibers which keeps you full longer, preventing the unwanted binges. On the other hand, protein takes the longest to digest, which sustains your metabolism and aids in weight loss.”
Here are five breakfast options that will help you with cutting down on your excess pounds -
1. Chila
Health Practitioner and Macrobiotic Nutritionist Shilpa Arora suggests Moong Dal ka Chila for those looking to shed excess pounds. Light on the stomach, and made with hardly any oil, chila is a pancake-like dish, and just like a dosa, it is made from gram flour or moong dal batter, which is mixed with onion, tomato and masalas. You can try making chila at home by this easy and quick recipe by Rekha Kakkar.
This easy to make chila is not only healthy but it also manages to fill up your stomach.
2. Cereal with Skimmed Milk
"The ideal combination of complex carbs and protein, cereals or muesli with skimmed milk is a sumptuous and filling breakfast combination people can have if they want to lose weight," says Dr. Anju Sood.
An extremely healthy yet delicious breakfast.
3. Paneer or Dal Paratha with Curd
Dr. Anju Sood suggests Paneer or Dal Parantha with curd as a delicious and protein filled option, which could also serve as a great option if you are on a weight loss spree. Just make sure the parathas are not deep fried, also keep a check on the spread of butter over the parathas, she notes.
Dal parantha with curd is the best option for a protein filled breakfast.
4. Steamed Idli
The soft and cushiony idli is light, easy to make and serves as a great breakfast option, according to Dr. Sood.
The South Indian steamed delight is best enjoyed with sambar and chutneys.
5. Poha
Maharashtra’s staple breakfast poha is recommended by both Shilpa and Dr. Anju Sood as one of the best breakfast options for those looking to lose weight. Poha is basically flattened rice, often seasoned with salt and pepper to make into a delicious snack. You can try this delectable poha recipe by Niru Gupta, made with onions, potatoes and seasoning like chillies, lemon and curry leaves.
Poha makes up a tasty and easy meal, especially when you don't feel like cooking.
6. Sprouts
A bowl of fresh and colourful sprouts could help you shed the extra kilos with ease, according to Shilpa Arora. Give your mornings a healthy spin by soaking chickpeas, moong dal or some legumes in water and have them as healthy and nutritious sprouts. Have them alone, or add some freshly chopped veggies like cucumber and tomatoes, and season it with some salt and pepper.
Sprouts provide better digestion and boosts oxygen level in the body.
7. Eggs Poached
Shilpa Arora recommends poached eggs as one of the best weight loss breakfast alternatives. “With high quality proteins and fat soluble vitamins, egg is the perfect treat for anyone looking to lose weight.” Spruce up your poached eggs with herbs and spices for extra zing. Eggs in any form - omelette, poached or scramble - are great for weight loss.
Poached eggs are great for weight loss.
Breakfast literally means breaking the fast. Since our body doesn't consume anything after dinner till we wake up the next morning after a haul of about 7 to 8 hours, it needs the necessary fuel to get started. Therefore, your first meal of the day should be both wholesome and nutritious. With the above listed options you can ensure they are weight loss-friendly too!
