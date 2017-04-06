Should We or Shouldn't We Eat Bananas on an Empty Stomach?

Highlights A quick and easy meal-on-the-go option is banana

The contents of the fruit are known for promoting a healthy heart

Whether it's a good breakfast option on an empty stomach is debatable

Bananas help in maintaining blood pressure, reduce depression, constipation, heartburn and ulcers and provide a cooling effect to the body. They are also high in iron content that helps in stimulating the production of hemoglobin and helps in curing anemia. While it makes an excellent source for maintaining a healthy body, whether it makes a healthy breakfast option on an empty stomach is still debatable.

"Bananas are an excellent source of potassium, fiber and magnesium, hence fulfilling the need of various nutrients in your body. It boosts your energy and reduces hunger pangs for a long time. One must consume bananas every day," shares Dr. Shilpa Arora, Nutritionist, Macrobiotic Health Coach (UK). The 25 percent of sugar in banana gives you a much needed sugar rush and a burst of energy. Other nutrients that bananas contain include iron, tryptophan, vitamin B6 and vitamin B.

According to Dr. Anju Sood, a renowned Bengaluru-based nutritionist, "Bananas are acidic and have high amounts of potassium. They are good to start off with in the morning by teaming with soaked dry fruits, apples and other fruits to minimalise the acidic content in the body." However, it is not a great idea to eat only banana on an empty stomach because of the high magnesium content that can cause imbalance between calcium and magnesium in the blood, which may further have an adverse effect on the cardiovascular system.

Making Breakfast Extra Healthy with Bananas

If you are skeptical about eating a banana on an empty stomach in your breakfast, here are a few options that you can pair up with the fruit and avoid any health hazard.

Banana Oatmeal Cookies- This option is healthy as well as tasty that will help refuel your body. A cup of oats, banana, raw nut butter and maple syrup will make you a delightful breakfast.

Berry Banana Cereal- This is the quickest possible banana breakfast that you can prepare without having to do much. A dash of berries, bananas cut into bite-sized pieces and a bowl full of skimmed milk will give you just the right taste.

Chocolate Banana Smoothie- Smoothies are healthy options when it comes to breakfast. Break the typical routine and try smoothie instead. A mix of bananas, nut milk and a dash of cocoa powder does the magic. The smooth and creamy texture is not only tasty, filling and healthy, but also leaves you asking for more.