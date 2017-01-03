15 Incredible Benefits of Jeera Water for Your Skin, Hair and Health
NDTV Food | Updated: January 03, 2017 11:10 IST
Want to lead a healthy lifestyle? “Start your day with a glass full of jeera water”, advises Bangalore-based Nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood. All you need to do is boil a few seeds of jeera (cumin) in water, then allow it to cool and drink it early in the morning on an empty stomach. Jeera water also referred to as ‘Jal jeera’ in Hindi, jeeragam or cumin water can be used as a natural remedy for various health problems and is of great advantage to our bodies. “It is essential to drink jeera water every day”, adds Dr. Anju Sood.
Here are 15 incredible health benefits of jeera water:
1. Good for Stomach: According to Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, “Jeera water helps get rid of acidity and bloating, and provides relief from indigestion. It acts as a painkiller and is especially beneficial in curing stomach ache and abdominal pain.”
2. Improves Digestion During Pregnancy: “Jeera water improves digestion during pregnancy, as it acts as a stimulator for the enzymes which are required for digestion of carbohydrates and fats,” says Dr. Sood.
3. Promotes Lactation During Pregnancy: “Jeera water facilitates the secretion of milk from the mammary glands, and thus promotes lactation in pregnant women,” continues Dr. Anju.
4. Boosts Immunity: Dr. Manoj K. Ahuja, Fortis Hospital says, “Jeera is an excellent source of iron and dietary fiber. It is essential to drink jeera water to maintain the normal functionality of your immunity system. It fights diseases and reduces your chances of falling sick.”
5. Treats Diabetes: “Jeera water is good for patients suffering from diabetes. You can drink it on an empty stomach to reduce blood sugar levels,” suggests Dr. Ashutosh Gautam.
6. Aids Respiratory System: Dr. Manoj Ahuja says, “Jeera water also has a positive impact on your respiratory system. It is an anti-congestive by nature, and helps get rid of the mucous accumulated in your chest.”
7. Regulates Blood Pressure: “Jeera water is high in potassium content. Potassium is a key mineral that the body relies on for proper functioning. It helps to regulate blood pressure by balancing out the negative effects of salt. And Jeera water is high in potassium” says Dr. Manoj K. Ahuja.
8. Boosts Energy: Dr. Anju Sood says, “If you have a sluggish metabolic rate, drink jeera water. It improves your energy levels and makes you feel so much better.”
9. Good for Liver: Dr. Ashutosh Gautam says, “Jeera water flushes out toxins from the body and facilitates the production of bile. Hence, it is extremely beneficial for the liver.”
10. Treats Anemia: Dr. Ahuja, Fortis Hospital says, “Iron is one of the most vital minerals and plays a key role in the proper functioning of the body. Cumin contains high amounts of iron and helps in treating anemia. You can drink jeera water to fight acute iron deficiency.”
11. Reduces Period Pain: “You can drink jeera water to reduce period pain”, suggests Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, Baidyanath. It has a relaxing effect, and its anti-spasmodic and anti-inflammatory properties are useful for for getting rid of menstrual cramps.
12. Good for Skin: Dr. Sapna V. Roshni, Cocoona Centre of Aesthetic Transformation says, “Jeera water rejuvenates your skin and gives you that healthy glow you’ve always wanted. It contains high amounts of potassium, calcium, selenium, copper and manganese which help in rejuvenating your skin. Use a face pack of jeera water with turmeric to get that glow you’ve always wanted.” Dr. Gautam says, “Jeera water is vital for keeping your skin soft, supple and smooth.”
13. Anti-ageing: “Jeera contains high amount of Vitamin E and is well known for its antioxidant property. It fights free radicals and prevents premature ageing,” says Dr. Sapna.
14. Treatment Of Acne: “Jeera water is a great way to get rid of acne naturally as it is anti-bacterial in nature. Apply topically for clear, flawless skin,” says Dr. Roshni.
15. Promotes Healthy Hair: “Jeera water contains many nutrients that are great for your hair, and help nourish the roots of your hair. It combats hair thinning and hair loss,” adds Dr. Roshni.
