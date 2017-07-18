Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: Here's A Lowdown On Her Diet And Workout Regime
She came, she saw and she conquered. Bollywood diva (and now, Hollywood’s sweetheart) Priyanka Chopra’s unprecedented stardom across the globe is the stuff of dreams. Blockbuster movies, an International TV show, global song albums, red carpet appearances and popular award functions, Priyanka Chopra is proudly rubbing shoulders with the who’s who of the entertainment industry. The former Miss World leaves no stones unturned to make a dazzling statement with her look each time she steps out. She is celebrating her 35th birthday today, but the actress just doesn’t seem to age. In fact, with all the hard earned success she’s glowing more than ever and we simply can’t get over it.
Here's a Look At Her Diet and Workout Regime
You may have not known this, but she was nicknamed Piggy Chops by her co-star and actor Abhishek Bachchan, because of her love for food and her large appetite. The true-blue Punjabi girl has never shied away from admitting that she is still a foodie at heart. Blessed with a great metabolic rate, Priyanka can down a host of fattening food and get away easy. Ghara ka khana, especially a hot parantha slathered with white butter is her favourite. Mutton biryani, fish curry and curd rice also top the list of her favorite foods. Apart from Indian food, her other favourite cuisine is Italian. The actress is very fond of risotto. She has a weak spot for desserts and loves indulging in red velvet cake, hot chocolate fudge or jalebis, whenever she can. In her recent appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show, she defeated Jimmy Fallon in the ‘hot wings challenge’ by chomping on a whole plate of chicken wings with absolute ease!
In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Priyanka revealed that she has no interest in cooking, and can’t even get a cup of tea right, but she can still be a great host, and can order the best food to make sure no one heads back home hungry. Last year, when a bunch of her Bollywood peers Varun Dhawann, Parineeti Chopra and Aditya Roy Kapoor visited her in New York, they had a gala time with Priyanka Chopra at one of her favourite restaurants.
Priyanka knows when to switch the healthy mode on. She stays true to her daily diet plan and eats healthy meals. She steers clear from oily and greasy food. Her diet is filled with green veggies and fresh fruits. Priyanka eats at intervals of every two to three hours to maintain her metabolism and energy levels and also avoid cravings. She starts her day with egg whites or oatmeal and a glass of skimmed milk. Her lunch typically includes chapatti, rice, some lentils, salad, and lots of fruits, she occasionally adds some healthy proteins such as chicken or fish to her diet too. She likes to snack on sprouts salad or a turkey sandwich. Priyanka likes to keep her dinner light by having soup followed by grilled chicken or fish with some sautéed veggies. She also believes in keeping herself hydrated at all times, and drinks up to 8 to10 glasses of water daily. She also drinks a lot of coconut water for instant energy and of course, glowing skin.
Her workout routine includes a good mix of cardio, weight training and yoga. She prefers resistance training over weight training. She starts off her routine with running on the treadmill for about 20 minutes. Then, she does push-ups and follows it with reverse lunges. She does about 20 to 25 bench jumps and reverse crunches along with bicep curls. She also practices yoga for about an hour. On days when she can’t work out, she makes up for it by running or spinning.
For the movie Mary Kom, where the birthday girl played the role of the Olympic bronze medalist boxer, Priyanka underwent a rigorous routine for 45 days to get the right physique. Priyanka received rave reviews not only for her nuanced performance, but also for her athletic body. She practised shadow boxing and jump rope, followed by strength building exercises like push-ups, pull-ups, burpees, kettle-bell swings, reverse crunches and triceps dips to get the toned look. Immediately after, Mary Kom, she had to get into shape for character in Dil Dhadakne Do, which required her to lose all the muscles she had gained meticulously. Her character in Dil Dhadakne Do demanded a slim and slender look. Priyanka lost all the weight in just 20 days with a protein-rich diet. We are really impressed with her dedication and determination.
Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra! Hope you are able to please the foodie in you today with all that your heart desires.
