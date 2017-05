Not Only Are Probiotics Good for Digestion, They May Also Cure Depression

Highlights Probiotics are living microorganisms or bacteria that are good for you

They are found in yogurt, dark chocolate and fermented foods

They keep pathogens in check and aid digestion and nutrient absorption

The positive effects of probiotics were especially seen in people suffering with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and related depression. Irritable Bowel Syndrome or IBS is a gastrointestinal disorder could be due to intestinal infection, bile acid malabsorption or sensitivity to a particular food item. IBS is not a diseases but a syndrome manifested by an increase in the sensitivity and altered motility of the Gastro Intestinal (GI) tract. The system of a person with IBS is just more sensitive to the composition, amount and presence of food in the intestines. In serious cases, people may experience abdominal cramps, constipation or diarrhea, constant restlessness and even depression and anxiety.For the study, the team studied 44 adults with IBS who had mild to moderate anxiety or depression. All participants were followed for 10 weeks. Half of them took a daily dose of the probiotic Bifidobacterium longum NCC3001, while the others had a placebo.(Also read: 13 Expert IBS Diet Tips After six weeks, 14 out of the 22 participants or 64 per cent of the patients who took probiotics had showed decreased depression cores as compared to seven of 22 (or 32 per cent) of the patients who were given a placebo. Further, Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (FMRI) conducted for the participants showed that the improvement in depression scores was associated with certain changes in multiple areas of the brain that are involved in controlling our mood.The results revealed that twice as many adults with i rritable bowel syndrome (IBS) showed improvement in symptoms of co-existing depression when they took a specific probiotic. According to Premysl Bercik, Associate Professor at McMaster University in Canada, "This study shows that consumption of a specific probiotics can improve both gut symptoms and psychological issues in IBS. This opens new avenues not only for better treatment of patients with functional bowel disorders but also for patients with primary psychiatric diseases."Consultant Nutritionist, Dr. Rupali Datta, also suggests that certain foods may help deal with the issues related to IBS such as washed dal, cereals which are low in fiber and of course yoghurt . She recommends that you must have small, regular meals and avoid spicy food, dairy products (except curd) and processed juices that can aggravate the situation.