Picture this: You are dressed up for a function and adoring yourself in the mirror. As you stare at yourself from top to bottom, you find everything perfect except for the dark, persistent rings around your eyes. Dark circles can be a real deal breaker, and if you have those patches, they can impact your self-confidence. What do you do then? While splurging mindlessly on expensive cosmetics can be an instant solution, it can only provide you temporary relief. At this point, you need nothing but the help of Mother Nature's bounty! Using natural home remedies can provide you with long-term relief from those dark circles! Do you desperately need guidance to get rid of those dark circles? Then you have landed on the right page! Read on to learn 5 expert-approved home remedies to reduce the appearance of dark circles.





Here Are 5 Home Remedies To Reduce The Appearance Of Dark Circles:

According to Ayurvedic health coach Dr Dimple Jangda, you can easily lighten your dark circles with a few home remedies.

1. Potatoes

When we say humble potato is extremely versatile, we also mean beauty-wise. As per the expert, using potatoes on your dark circles can reduce the appearance of your dark circles. Potatoes are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals, which supply your skin with a much-needed dose of nutrients. All you have to do is grate a white potato and strain its juice. Apply this juice around the eyes. This could provide nourishment and reduce inflammation around the eyes.

2. Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is rich in aloesin which helps reduce pigmentation around your eyes. As per the expert, aloe vera helps hydrate and make the skin under the eye more supple, thus reducing inflammation. Without applying too much pressure, you can gently massage aloe vera gel around the eyes. Dr Jangda also suggests mixing aloe vera juice with other ingredients like lemon juice, honey, or rose water to make the process even more effective.

3. Almond Oil

Who said almond oil is just for hair? Use it to reduce the appearance of your dark circles! Almond oil is rich in vitamin E, magnesium, phosphorus and antioxidants. According to the expert, almond oil is an excellent emollient and helps keep the delicate skin around the eyes hydrated and plump. Take a drop of almond oil and massage it gently to improve blood flow towards the surface of the skin. What's more? You can also mix almond oil with honey to see more effective results!

4. Saffron

Saffron is not a great addition just to food but also to your beauty regime. According to the expert, soak 2-3 strands of saffron in cold milk and apply it around the eyes using a cotton ball. Since it is rich in both antioxidants and flavonoids, saffron helps lighten the skin around the eyes and reduce the appearance of dark circles. Antioxidants help protect the body from harmful substances thus helping your skin glow!

5. Green Tea Bags

Don't throw away used green tea bags after using them. Why, you ask? Well, according to the experts, green tea is packed with phenolic compounds. Refrigerate the used tea bags overnight and apply the cold bags to reduce the appearance of dark circles. The caffeine present in the tea bag can help narrow the blood vessels around and eyes and constrict blood flow, thus helping reduce your dark circles!

Can you suggest some other home remedies to reduce the appearance of dark circles? Let us know in the comments below!