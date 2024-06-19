With the sun mercilessly beating down upon us, it becomes difficult to maintain our health. We can take care of our skin and diet, but it's hair health that usually gets neglected. Constant heat and pollution can lead to weak and damaged hair. However, we can manage that by including certain foods in our daily routine. In Indian kitchens, chutneys play a huge role in adding flavour and nutrition to our diets. It is presented in almost every Indian meal, adds a delightful twist to any food that it is paired with, and is made uniquely in every Indian household. Coming back to the point, your hair health can improve if you include one superfood in your diet – Curry leaves! Also known as Kadi Patta, these green leaves can help support a healthy scalp.





Are you struggling with weak hair? Then fret not! Today, we bring to you an easy recipe for curry leaves chutney that can help you grow thick and long hair. The video has been shared by nutritionist Urvi Gohil (@enrich_lifestyle_with_urvi) on her social media handle. Read on to know how curry leaves chutney can help you maintain healthy hair.

Watch the full video below:

Why Are Curry Leaves Good For Your Hair?

Curry leaves are just a delicious addition to your daily meals for taste but can also help you grow thick and luscious hair. As per nutritionist Urvi Gohil, this is because curry leaves contain beta-carotene and the right nutrients to strengthen your hair follicles. This in turn will reduce hair fall drastically. To see the maximum benefits of this, start having a tablespoon of curry leaves chutney along with your regular meals.

How To Make Curry Leaves Chutney At Home | Curry Leaves Chutney Recipe

Nutritionist Urvi Gohil shared an easy recipe of curry leaves chutney on her Instagram handle that can help you grow thick and healthy hair. To make this chutney at home:





1. Take a pan and add two tablespoons of oil. Once it's hot, roast two garlic cloves, one-inch ginger and two chopped green chillies it. Mix and roast the ingredients until the garlic turns golden brown.





2. Once done, add half a cup of curry leaves and continue to roast it until it turns crisp and slightly brown.





3. Turn off the heat and let the mixture cool down. Once it happens, transfer it to a blender.





4. Now add one cup of grated coconut, 2 tablespoons peanuts, a small piece of tamarind, and salt (as per your taste levels) to the jar.





5. Blend the ingredients into a smooth paste. At this stage, add water to dilute the consistency. Let it sit aside.





6. In a separate pan, add some mustard seeds along with half a teaspoon of urad dal, and a few curry leaves.





7. Once it splutters, pour it over the chutney and enjoy!

Indian Superfoods To Include In Your Diet For Healthy Hair

Diet plays a huge role in maintaining healthy and thick hair. According to nutritionist Urvi Gohil, you should include curry leaves in your diet but also make use of other Indian superfoods.

1. Amla

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is great for growing long and thick hair. This is because amla is rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, and other nutrients that support your hair's health and prevent premature greying. Incorporate it into your diet with amla juice, chutney or powder.

2. Fenugreek Seeds

Also called methi seeds, fenugreek seeds are packed with nicotinic acid which promotes hair growth and reduces dandruff. All you have to do is dry roast the fenugreek seeds, powder them, and consume one teaspoon of it with water.

3. Green Leafy Vegetables

Green leafy vegetables like spinach, cabbage, kale, etc., are packed with nutrients that are right for your hair quality and health. Make sure to include at least three types of green vegetables every day.

4. Almonds

Chew a handful of soaked almonds every day to grow long and thick hair. This is because almonds are rich in vitamin E and biotin which are vital hair nourishment.





Will you try this curry leaves chutney at home? Let us know in the comments below!