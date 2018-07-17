Foods That Make Your Skin Oily And Lifeless

Suparna Trikha | Updated: July 17, 2018 17:50 IST
Reasons for Oily Skin
So, what are the foods that you need to avoid to reduce oiliness and greasy skin especially during the monsoon when humidity levels are high and the skin is already prone to excessive sweating and perspiration? Here's a list of foods you must have in mind especially if you have oily skin. Some people with dry skin would also experience oily patches during monsoon due to the high humidity levels - this list would serve them well too.
All Fried Foods
Many of us just don't realize what effect that one samosa has on your skin! Or how those the deep fried crispy pakoras and French fries wreak havoc on our skin health. After all aren't these supposed to be foods for the soul on a rainy day! But you have no idea how damaging they can be for the skin. So avoid all fried foods and heavy gravy foods that are loaded with butter and ghee.
Refined Grains
Breads, cakes, cookies, candy, pastas, pancakes and pretzels - all of them are dangerous for the skin and cause oiliness and, over a period of time, greasy skins leading to pimples, acne and problematic skins. Because refined grains lose fibre and other nutrients during processing they have a high glycemic index that impact your blood sugar. Instead replace your refined grains with things like wholewheat products, popcorn, quinoa and brown rice.
Sugary sweeets
Jalebis in monsoon are just one of the many delicacies associated with the rains here in India! However, if you are looking for a clean and clear skin this monsoon season then sugary foods and drinks are the things to avoid. Corn syrups, white sugar, mithai, milk chocolate, cakes, biscuits and ice creams are a complete no!
Add raw sugar, honey, fresh fruits, figs, jaggery and berries into your diet to curb your sweet cravings. Aerated drinks and sugar syrup based drinks are also completely avoidable so include fresh juices, coconut water, buttermilk and nimbu pani in your diet instead.
Dairy products
Many people having oily skins do not realize the importance of reducing, if not avoiding completely, the intake of dairy products in their diet. Products high in saturated fats like butter, cream, ghee and cheese can be a skin disaster! You can avoid this by having soy milk and almond milk.
There are a number of milk options in the market with toned and light milk. Yogurt is a good alternative to make some fresh fruit smoothies, salad raitas but then again avoid using full fat cream milk. Chaach is an excellent option.
Processed Foods
When it comes to trying to reduce oiliness on the skin especially during the monsoon season, avoid processed foods and meats like sausages, bacon, steaks. These can cause greasy skins and initiate acne and pimples. Eat fresh cuts and lean meats intead. Also avoid packet and processed soups, noodles and ready to eat mixes and adapt a healthier freshly made snack or meal.
So now that I have told you about what to avoid to prevent an oily skin during the Monsoon it is important that I give you some tips on what to include in your diet as well.
Water
I like to call it the skins ambrosia! Its simply magical! Not only does it flush out toxins, improve metabolism and reduce constipation, water also keeps the skin hydrated, oil-free and clear. Drink a aminimum of 8-10glasses daily.
Raw Food
So much has been spoken about this but the questions remains is it safe to eat raw food in Monsoon? I recommend that you always get your vegetables and fruits from a reliable source, better still go organic! Including lots of fresh seasonal vegetables and fruits in your diet will work wonders to the way your skin looks. Peaches, plums, jamun, mangoes(that have been soaked for atleast 20minutes), melons, cucumbers; all need to be a part of your daily intake.
Citrus is a great way of reducing oiliness in your skin. Nimbu pani and eating at least 2 oranges a day is great for your skin.
We've discussed what to eat and what to avoid during monsoons to counter oily patches on your skin. Here's a seasonal fruit that you can apply liberally to your skin for a natural remedy.
Plum Magic for Oily Skin
Fresh plums mashed and rubbed on the skin help reduce oiliness. Being slightly acidic in nature you will find when rubbed on the skin they work very effectively by making the skin pores shrink and clarifying the complexion.
Cucumber Cooler
Oily skin in the Monsoon can be improved by mixing the following- 2tsp fullers earth with 1 grated cucumber. Mix well and apply as a mask. Having astringent qualities, cucumber not only reduces the oil on the skin surface but also helps make the skin clearer and has clarifying effect on the skin.
Mint Scrub
Take 2tsp red masoor lentil powder and 2tsp fresh mint paste. Add to this a little rose water and scrub the skin gently with this daily. You will see a marked difference in the oiliness on the skins surface and your skin will wake up!
Now that we have gone over the foods that make your skin oily especially in the Monsoon season start afresh and wake up your skin to a cleaner and clearer beginning! Until next time!
