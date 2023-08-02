Chicken lovers know the satisfaction that only that food can bring. If you enjoy eating chicken regularly, you are sure to have a hard time going without it. If you're suffering from diabetes, you might be wondering about whether you should be eating chicken. After all, diabetics are often advised against consuming certain types of meat. But chicken is not red meat, and hence is safer to eat. Of course, it all depends on how you prepare it. Find out how and why you can consume chicken as part of a diabetes diet below:

How Chicken Can Benefit Diabetics - Key Points To Know

Chicken contains lean protein, which is considered good for health. Chicken can help curb your appetite and promote satiety. When cooked in the right way, chicken can help you keep your blood sugar levels from rising too rapidly. Chicken contains certain vitamins and minerals that may provide additional benefits. It can also support weight management, which is an issue often associated with diabetes. Before we get to the tips and recipes, let us address some common questions regarding chicken and diabetes:

Is Fried Chicken Good For Diabetics?

Diabetics should avoid eating deep-fried chicken. Photo Credit: iStock

Deep-fried chicken is a big no-no for diabetics. Stir-fried or pan-fried chicken requires lesser oil and may be consumed as part of a balanced diet. But remember to monitor your overall oil intake. When eating out or ordering food, verify what "fried chicken" refers to. In most cases, it refers to the deep-fried version.

Is Chicken Sausage Good For Diabetics?

Most store-bought chicken sausages, including the frozen kinds, are categorised as processed meats. Research suggests that such foods are associated with a higher risk of diabetes. Since they tend to be high in fats, salt and preservatives, they can pose a number of other health risks as well. Hence, it is best that diabetics avoid eating readymade chicken sausages.

Can Diabetics Eat Grilled Chicken?

Photo Credit: iStock

Grilling chicken is a healthy way of cooking it and helps keep fat as well as calorie counts under control. Boneless, skinless chicken breasts are generally advised for diabetics. They are easy to grill and can be seasoned according to your taste.

How To Cook Chicken For Diabetics? 5 Simple Tips For Eating Chicken Healthily:

1. Add it to your salads

Diabetes Diet: Adding chicken to your salad is a good way to ensure protein intake. Photo Credit: iStock

It is always a good idea to add some form of protein to your salads. While vegetarians add paneer, tofu, or beans, non-vegetarians can opt for shredded or grilled chicken. There are many delicious and healthy versions of chicken salads you can try. Here's a recipe for an exotic chicken salad that you may like. You can experiment with seasonings, dressings and veggies to find one that you enjoy. Note that while preparing salads for diabetics, the dressing is made with low-calorie and low-sodium ingredients. Full-fat mayonnaise and cream, soy sauce, readymade packaged dressings, etc. may not be the best choice for diabetics. A simple dressing with an extra virgin olive oil base is great to begin with.

2. Make different types of baked chicken treats

Chicken breast can be baked to make a variety of lip-smacking dishes that even diabetics can enjoy. You can make classic chicken roasts, or even give them your own desi twist. Click here for the full recipe for Indian-style baked chicken.

3. Prepare low-fat chicken gravies

Diabetes Diet: Make chicken curries with lesser oil. Photo Credit: iStock

Can diabetics have chicken curries? Yes, they can, provided they avoid adding too much oil/ butter and skip the use of heavy cream. If you follow these guidelines, you can even enjoy butter chicken. Wondering how? Check out the recipe here. Another dish we recommend is low-fat dahi chicken. Here's the full recipe. If you want a dry preparation, try this recipe for Andhra Pepper Chicken

4. Enjoy homemade chicken wraps

You can make a number of different wraps with shredded chicken and veggies. Photo Credit: iStock

You can make nutritious wraps (rolls) at home with different types of yummy chicken stuffings. You can mix shredded or grilled chicken with lettuce, capsicum, onions and other veggies for a wholesome filling. Add chutneys or simple seasonings for flavour. You can consider adding a little bit of low-fat mayonnaise if required. For the wrap itself, opt for rotis, parathas or tortillas made using whole wheat flour or millet flour. Click here for an easy recipe for a chicken salad wrap.

5. Use chicken broth to make soups

A well-made chicken soup can easily become your go-to comfort food. Chicken broth - the water left over after boiling chicken - adds a wholesome touch to any soup. You can flavour it with the spices and herbs of your choice. Here's a recipe for a simple chicken vegetable soup you need to try.





Keep these points and suggestions in mind while relishing chicken on your diabetes diet!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.