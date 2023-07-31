Diabetes, Weight Management and Heart Health are often interrelated. For instance, research suggests that obesity may lead to diabetes, while the latter can increase one's risk of heart disease. All these issues are incredibly complex and are also affected by a range of factors. But diet can play a key role in reducing one's risk of developing these problems and/or helping to control their effects. There are many different types of foods that you would need to consume in order to effectively manage these issues. But to begin with, we have listed 5 everyday foods that you may not have realised are actually superfoods.

Here Are 5 Common Foods That Can Improve Diabetes Management, Weight Loss And Heart Health:

1. Palak (Spinach)

Spinach is packed with nutrients and healthy plant compounds. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Whether or not you suffer from health issues at present, green leafy veggies should be a part of your diet. And one of the best ones to choose is spinach or palak. It is packed with various vitamins, minerals, antioxidants as well as beneficial plant compounds that can work wonders for your body. Spinach's high fibre and water content make it an excellent addition to both weight-loss diets as well as diabetes diets. It also contains nitrates, which are said to help manage blood pressure and improve heart health. You can use spinach to make soups, salads, and snacks as well as traditional saag, sabzi and dal preparations.

2. Almonds

Almonds contain magnesium, which can help lower blood pressure and also support heart health. Being rich in protein, almonds can help curb appetite and promote satiety. They are also high in fibre, making them useful for weight and diabetes management. Make it a habit to eat a few almonds every day at a specific time and your body will thank you for it. You can also add it to your snacks, soups and drinks to take advantage of its flavour and texture in different ways.

3. Green Moong (Mung beans)

Green moong dal is nothing short of a superfood. Photo Credit: iStock

Green Moong (also known as sabut moong dal or mung beans) are said to help reduce levels of bad cholesterol and fight free radical damage. Both are associated with your cardiovascular health. This moong has a low glycemic index and is high in fibre as well as protein. It can help keep you full for longer and also avoid blood sugar spikes. Hence, those wanting to lose weight or control diabetes should definitely consider consuming more green moong.

4. Oats

Oats are powerhouses of minerals, including manganese, phosphorus, magnesium, copper, iron and zinc. It also contains beta-glucan, a type of soluble fibre that is believed to help reduce bad cholesterol and blood sugar levels. Oats provide you with a nutrient-rich energy boost that you need to take advantage of. They can keep you well-nourished while helping you shed those extra kilos as well. Take this as a sign to eat more oats in general. Not just porridge - use oats to make cheelas, dosas and other breakfast dishes for a start. Here's a list of healthy recipes for your reference.

5. Ragi (Finger Millet)

Ragi is a good source of magnesium, potassium, fibre and phytonutrients. Research suggests that finger millet can help reduce triglycerides, LDL cholesterol as well as high blood pressure. This makes it a heart-friendly ingredient. Ragi is also rich in antioxidants that are beneficial for those suffering from diabetes and heart disease. Its high fibre content makes it good for weight management too. Click here to know healthy ways to add it to your daily diet.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.