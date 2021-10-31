The scariest day of the year is here! As the days turn shorter and nights longer and colder, Halloween is celebrated this time of the year at the onset of winters. Halloween marks the eve of Western Christian feast of Hallows' Day and All Saints' Day. What day is Halloween? Every year, the holiday festival is celebrated on October 31, and Halloween 2020 falls on Saturday this time. It is believed that the departed saints and martyrs return to Earth on Halloween, and people indulge in various activities to ward off the roaming spirits.

What Should You Do For Halloween?

An age-old ritual is observed this day which involves children dressing up in spooky outfits and going door-to-door for Halloween-special sweets. Halloween costume parties are also a rage this day, which sees partygoers don ghostly outfits and make-up. This year, however, all social engagements have gone virtual, so has Halloween. Virtual Halloween parties, virtual Halloween games, virtual Halloween costume contest, you'll find a plethora of fun activities online to complete the celebrations. House parties will also take over this year.





Trick or treat? It's always treats for us!





Whatever you have planned for the hair-raising Halloween this year, some sinister foods are a must. Here are some recipes you could use for pawing fear on your loved ones and make this Halloween as creepy as possible.

6 Halloween-Special Recipes For Your House Party:

1. Halloween Cookies

Boo your guests with these petrifying cookies. Shape them like Jack-o'-lanterns, witches hat, bats, ghosts or whatever sends a chill down your spine. Click here for the full recipe.

2. Mummy Dogs

There's something about the mythological Egyptian mummies that scares the life out of us. And, a genius idea just struck us! These mummy dogs will definitely shake you, and your family even more, and make the festival 'mummy-rable'. Click here for the full recipe.

3. Chopped Witch Fingers

The name of the recipe is enough to give us a jolt. Chicken sausages are wrapped with chillies and spices to look 'bloody' scary! Click here for the full recipe.

4. Halloween Chorizo and Goat Cheese Risotto

We never knew a meatloaf scrambled with bread crumbs could be so terrifying. That's why this snack is a must-have in your Halloween party menu. Click here for the full recipe.

5. Spooky Lamb Pie

Lamb pie turned fearful with carrots and onions. The meaty dish is a must to satiate your friends-turned-ghosts' greed. Click here for the full recipe.

6. Spider Cake

Desserts are bittersweet on Halloween. This spider cake is sure to cast a spell of fear on you while you won't be able to stop yourself from indulging in it. Click here for the full recipe.

Startle you family and friends with these no-fail dishes and make the night a truly frightening one.

Happy Halloween 2021!