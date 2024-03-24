The festival of Holi is a delightful treat for many people, especially when it comes to food. From gujiya to thandai, and from pakoras to chaat, the entire nation enjoys a variety of delicacies while celebrating the festival of colours. We are sure that all of you have special plans for the festival falling on March 25 this year. Some may celebrate with family and neighbours, while others might be throwing or attending a big bash. However, before stepping out of the house, one thing that should not be overlooked is breakfast. But who wants to spend hours in the kitchen on such a fun day? If you are the one responsible for kitchen duties in your home, worry not, as we've got your back.





Below is a list of some quick and easy breakfast recipes that you can prepare in a few minutes and start the celebrations right away:

Holi 2024: Quick And Easy Breakfast Ideas For A Stress-Free Holi Morning

1. Bread Poha

A delightful twist on the traditional Indian breakfast dish, bread poha is made using bread slices instead of flattened rice. It is prepared with an assortment of spices, vegetables, and sometimes protein like paneer or tofu. Click here for the recipe.

2. Besan Ka Chilla

Stuff your regular moong dal cheela with paneer. Photo Credit: iStock

It is a savoury pancake made from chickpea flour and various spices. It is a beloved choice for breakfast or as a light meal, especially among vegetarians. The chilla is often stuffed with vegetables or paneer, adding both texture and nutrition to the dish. Recipe here.





3. Masala Omelette

This one is a flavorful variation of the classic omelette. It is infused with Indian spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander. This dish can be customised with ingredients such as onions, tomatoes, and green chillies for added taste and texture. Want the recipe? Click here.





4. Quinoa Lentil Salad

A nutritious and satisfying dish featuring a blend of cooked quinoa, lentils, and an assortment of fresh vegetables. This salad is rich in protein, fibre, and essential nutrients, making it a popular choice for health-conscious individuals. Detailed recipe here.





5. Bombay Toasty

A beloved street food sandwich in Mumbai, Bombay toast is typically filled with a spicy potato mixture, vegetables, and chutneys. It's known for its bold flavours and crunchy texture, making it a favourite among food enthusiasts. Check out the recipe here