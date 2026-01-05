Lohri is a vibrant harvest festival mainly celebrated in Punjab and nearby regions. It marks the end of the coldest winter days and the beginning of longer sunshine hours. Deeply connected with farming, seasonal change and community life, the festival brings families together to sing folk songs, light bonfires and express gratitude for nature's blessings.





Over time, Lohri has come to symbolise joy, hope and fresh beginnings. It holds special meaning for newlyweds and families celebrating a newborn. Food, fire and togetherness remain at the heart of Lohri celebrations across generations.





Lohri is observed every year on 13 January, a day before Makar Sankranti. It usually falls on the last day of the Hindu month of Paush. Celebrations begin after sunset, when families and communities gather around a bonfire. The timing is important because it reflects the Sun's transition towards the northern hemisphere-a phase linked with warmth, positivity and agricultural prosperity.

Lohri 2026: Date and Time

Lohri on: Tuesday, 13 January 2026

Lohri Sankranti Moment: 4:43 AM on 14 January

Makar Sankranti: Wednesday, 14 January 2026

Why Lohri Is Special

Lohri is special because it honours both nature and human effort. For farmers, it marks the harvesting of rabi crops and expresses gratitude for a good yield. For families, it is a festival of happiness, especially meaningful when welcoming a newborn or celebrating a couple's first Lohri after marriage.





The festival strengthens social bonds as people come together to sing folk songs, dance bhangra and gidda, and share festive dishes. Lohri also teaches respect for fire, seen as a purifier and a symbol of energy and life.

Customs and Rituals of Lohri

The central ritual of Lohri revolves around the bonfire. People gather around it and offer sesame seeds, jaggery, peanuts and popcorn to the flames while praying for prosperity. Traditional folk songs celebrating bravery and kindness are sung, and children often go door to door collecting Lohri treats.





The evening concludes with sharing prasad and enjoying a warm, comforting meal with family and friends. These rituals reflect gratitude, unity and cultural pride passed down through generations.

5 Traditional Recipes to Prepare for Lohri 2026

1. Til Ladoo

Made using roasted sesame seeds and jaggery, til ladoos symbolise warmth and energy. They are nutritious and believed to help keep the body warm during winter.





2. Peanut Chikki

This crunchy sweet is prepared with peanuts and melted jaggery. It represents simplicity, strength and the joy of sharing homemade treats.





3. Gur ke Chawal

Gur ke chawal is a sweet rice dish cooked with jaggery and ghee. Often made during special occasions, it brings a rich, comforting flavour to the Lohri feast.





4. Pinni

Pinni is a traditional Punjabi sweet made with wheat flour, ghee, nuts and jaggery. It is energyrich and commonly made in winter to provide strength and warmth.





5. Sarson ka Saag

A classic winter dish made from mustard greens, sarson ka saag is usually enjoyed with makki di roti. It highlights Lohri's agricultural roots and the value of seasonal produce.





Lohri beautifully blends tradition, gratitude and festive flavours, making it a meaningful celebration of life, harvest and community. Happy Lohri 2026!