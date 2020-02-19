3 Quick And Easy Ways To Use The Leftover Chicken At Home

Leftover chicken recipes you can easily try at home.

Chicken is one of the most popular meats across the globe. The sheer love for it can be seen in the versatility with which the chicken is cooked around the world. And thanks to its versatility, it gives us enough room for experimenting. From rich Indian curries to Middle-Eastern wraps and shawarmas or baked chicken from the west, seems like the world just can't get enough of chicken.





We love to hog on those mouth-watering chicken curries, tikkas and chicken strips, so much so there's always an excess of it. And while we would love to eat the same butter chicken or chicken tikka the next day as well, making a new dish out the leftover one is all the more fun. Think of chicken biryani, tikka sandwich and much more! If you're thinking how to transform your leftover chicken into an all new dish, we've got you covered.





Here are three chicken recipes you can make from the leftover chicken at home. These are easy and delicious ways to transform the leftover chicken into an exciting new dish.





3 Quick And Easy Chicken Recipes That You Can Make From The Leftover Chicken:

Who doesn't love biryani? The mere mention of rich spices tossed in with rice along with juicy, succulent meat is enough for anyone to slurp a little. And when you've got some delicious cooked chicken curry already, what can be better than a homemade chicken biryani?! In this recipe cooked rice is layered in a pot with fried onions and reduced butter chicken to cook in dum-style. A perfect lunch meal to relish! Find the recipe here.

Got some leftover boneless chicken chunks from the snacks? Spread it on a toast along with veggies, eggplant-tomato chutney and mozzarella cheese for a lip-smacking breakfast. Panini with leftover chicken can be best served with a tomato dip. Find the recipe here.





Just three ingredients, three steps and voila! Here is a super easy and quick pulao recipe packed with the flavours of leftover chicken curry. All you have to do is add the chicken curry to soaked rice, cooked till soft and meshy and served with a garnishing of coriander leaves. There might be no other chicken recipe as quick, easy, comforting and satiating enough as this! Find the recipe here.



