SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • 3 Quick And Easy Ways To Use The Leftover Chicken At Home

3 Quick And Easy Ways To Use The Leftover Chicken At Home

A chicken lover won't mid bingeing on the same chicken dish for all three meals but wouldn't it be great if you could transfrom the leftover chicken to an all new dish for the next meal?

Aanchal Mathur  |  Updated: February 19, 2020 15:32 IST

Reddit
3 Quick And Easy Ways To Use The Leftover Chicken At Home

Leftover chicken recipes you can easily try at home.

Highlights
  • Chicken is one of the most popular meats across the world
  • Being versatile, it can be made into countless delicious dishes
  • Here are three ways in which you can use leftover chicken at home

Chicken is one of the most popular meats across the globe. The sheer love for it can be seen in the versatility with which the chicken is cooked around the world. And thanks to its versatility, it gives us enough room for experimenting. From rich Indian curries to Middle-Eastern wraps and shawarmas or baked chicken from the west, seems like the world just can't get enough of chicken.

We love to hog on those mouth-watering chicken curries, tikkas and chicken strips, so much so there's always an excess of it. And while we would love to eat the same butter chicken or chicken tikka the next day as well, making a new dish out the leftover one is all the more fun. Think of chicken biryani, tikka sandwich and much more! If you're thinking how to transform your leftover chicken into an all new dish, we've got you covered.

(Also Read: 27 Best Indian Chicken Recipes | Easy Chicken Recipes)

Here are three chicken recipes you can make from the leftover chicken at home. These are easy and delicious ways to transform the leftover chicken into an exciting new dish.

3 Quick And Easy Chicken Recipes That You Can Make From The Leftover Chicken:

1. Leftover Chicken Biryani

Who doesn't love biryani? The mere mention of rich spices tossed in with rice along with juicy, succulent meat is enough for anyone to slurp a little. And when you've got some delicious cooked chicken curry already, what can be better than a homemade chicken biryani?! In this recipe cooked rice is layered in a pot with fried onions and reduced butter chicken to cook in dum-style. A perfect lunch meal to relish! Find the recipe here.

2. Panini With Leftover Chicken

Got some leftover boneless chicken chunks from the snacks? Spread it on a toast along with veggies, eggplant-tomato chutney and mozzarella cheese for a lip-smacking breakfast. Panini with leftover chicken can be best served with a tomato dip. Find the recipe here

0qlh6n

3. Leftover Chicken Curry Pulao

Just three ingredients, three steps and voila! Here is a super easy and quick pulao recipe packed with the flavours of leftover chicken curry. All you have to do is add the chicken curry to soaked rice, cooked till soft and meshy and served with a garnishing of coriander leaves. There might be no other chicken recipe as quick, easy, comforting and satiating enough as this! Find the recipe here.

Comments

obrlrn9
Chicken curry pulao can be your next lunch meal.
So the next time you have some leftover chicken at home, toss it into an all new dish and surprise your family. Let us know how your liked it in the comments section below.


About Aanchal MathurAanchal doesn't share food. A cake in her vicinity is sure to disappear in a record time of 10 seconds. Besides loading up on sugar, she loves bingeing on FRIENDS with a plate of momos. Most likely to find her soulmate on a food app.

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Chicken RecipesLeftover Food RecipesLeftover Chicken Recipes
5 Yummy Ways To Use Your Left Over Parathas
5 Yummy Ways To Use Your Left Over Parathas
Maha Shivratri 2020: Bored Of Sweet Potato (Shakarkandi) Chaat During Vrat? Make Kheer Out Of It!
Maha Shivratri 2020: Bored Of Sweet Potato (Shakarkandi) Chaat During Vrat? Make Kheer Out Of It!

Related Recipes

Advertisement
Our Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Special

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2020 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 