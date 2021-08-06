With the heavenly downpour, the pristine weather and the gloomy clouds, the monsoon season is no doubt the foodie season. Why do you ask? Well, doesn't steaming hot spicy food feel much better when it's raining heavily outside? And doesn't chai-pakoda seem extra appetizing if it's had in the soaking rain? It surely does! Now talking about all this hot and spicy has got us craving some mouth-watering hot and steaming dishes, and what better than a bowl of flavoursome chicken soup or stew for that? Sounds interesting? We've got just the recipes for you.





Read to find the recipes of some of the best and easy meat-based stews and soups you can devour in this chilly weather:

1. Chicken Manchow soup :

Starting off the list with the classic chicken Manchow soup, a crowd favourite and definitely monsoon approved. All you need is some chicken chunks, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, chilli sauce, spice it up as you like and your piping hot soup is ready. Read the recipe here.

Manchow soup is the beloved first choice when it comes to soups

2. Bean and chicken soup :

A mouth-watering protein-packed soup; it has chicken, red kidney beans and bean sprouts. Every sip of this warm and flavourful soup is packed with a punch and is just the source of energy that you need on those cloudy nights. Read the full recipe here.





3. Cantonese Chicken soup :

The Cantonese chicken soup is slow-cooked for almost an hour, and the results are truly worth the wait. The slow cooking process ensures that the soup is filled with flavours of every single ingredient used as the chicken and mushroom. Read the full recipe here.

The combination of veggies and chcien is what makes this soup extra delcious

4. Chicken And Milk Stew :

Laden with the richness of milk and butter, this creamy white stew is just what you need to brighten up those lazy gloomy days. The aroma and flavours of the lemon zest and sage do wonders to the recipe, pair it with some garlic bread and enjoy! Read the recipe here.





5. Ladakhi stew :

This stew is a complete meal in itself, with barely flour dough balls, chicken, paneer and potatoes, you can't ask for anything more. The variety of the ingredients and flavours work great together and make every bite and sip a delicious wholesome experience. Learn how to make this easily at home, read the recipe here.

Ladhaki soup is a delicacy one must try

Ready to slurp on these soups and stews? Make them today and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.