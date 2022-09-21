Bombay, presently known as Mumbai, is one city that holds a special place in the hearts of many people. It offers countless opportunities for those who are trying to climb the ladder of success, be it for work or education. People from all across the country come here to fulfil their dreams and aspirations. And one thing that resonates with them the most is its food. From mouth-watering vada pav, sev puri to pav bhaji, ragda pattice and more - this city is every foodie's delight. While these dishes have a huge fan following, there's no harm in having some more recipes up your sleeve. Today, we bring you a list of Bombay-style special recipes that you can easily make from the comfort of your kitchen. They are super delicious, oozing with flavours and are a must-try! Let's take a look at the recipes:





Also read: Ulta Vada Pav Recipe: Add A Fun Twist To This Classic Street Food From Mumbai

Here're 5 Bombay-Style Recipes You Must Try:

1.Bombay Toasty (Our Recommendation)

Bored of your regular sandwich? Then this Bombay toasty is a must-try! It is loaded with lots of vegetables and butter and will curb your hunger pangs in no time. It is made using a special mint chutney and has generous amounts of chaat masala. Wondering how to make it? Click here for the recipe.

2.Bombay Chana Chaat





Chaat is undoubtedly one of the most loved street-food snacks. However, if you want to indulge in it guilt-free, here we bring you a delicious Bombay chana chaat recipe that is packed with protein. We're sure you'll love it as much as we do. Click here for the recipe.

3.Bombay-Style Anda Bhurji





Scrambled eggs are tossed in pav bhaji masala and a host of other spices - this Bombay-style anda bhurji is sure to leave you drooling! It is spicy and extremely flavourful. Pair it with toasted pav buns and you're in for a treat. Click here for the recipe.

4.Bombay-Style Chicken Frankie





This Bombay-style frankie has juicy chicken chunks slathered in eggs and cooling chutneys. You can have this wholesome frankie roll for lunch or even for dinner. It is packed with flavours and you can make it in just under 30 minutes. Click here for the recipe.





Also read: Ever Heard of Bombay Ice Halwa? This Dessert Melts In Mouth In The First Bite





5.Bombay-Style Aloo





Aloo is one vegetable that can be used to make a variety of dishes. Adding to the list, here we bring you a fiery and masaledar Bombay-style aloo recipe that is super easy to make. Baby potatoes are tossed in flavourful spices and garnished with coriander leaves. Click here for the recipe.



















So, what are you waiting for? Try these delicious Bombay-style recipes at home and let us know which one was your favourite in the comments below.