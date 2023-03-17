Many people observe a special fast or vrat for Navratri. If you are one of them, you must know about the different food restrictions. You must have heard that you can only use specific kinds of flour, spices and vegetables while cooking. Are you looking for easy vrat-friendly recipes? If yes, we've got you covered! With Chaitra Navratri just a few days away, we have come up with a quick recipe you must try: rajgira kadhi. This kadhi is made using rajgira atta (amaranth flour), which is one of the best ingredients for vrat dishes. Rich in fibre, iron and protein, this atta is also quite healthy for you. Check out the recipe and benefits below.

How To Make Rajgira Kadhi At Home | Easy Recipe For Vrat Ki Kadhi

In a bowl, combine rajgira atta, dahi and water to form a smooth mixture.

In a heavy-bottomed pan, heat ghee and then add jeera.

Once the seeds crackle, add ginger as well as chillies and saute on medium flame.

Add in the atta-curd mixture and mix well. Add rock salt (sendha namak) and sugar to taste.

Allow the kadhi to simmer and turn thick. Stir to remove any lumps.

Garnish the rajgira kadhi with chopped coriander leaves.

Even if you are not fasting, this kadhi is a light and healthy dish you must try. If you don't have readymade rajgira atta, you can make it at home:

How To Make Rajgira Atta At Home?

Chaitra Navratri 2023: Not only is rajgira a great vrat ingredient, but it is also good for your body

To make rajgira flour, you need to dry roast rajgira (amaranth) seeds on a non-stick tawa for around 5 minutes. Keep the seeds moving so as not to burn them. Once lightly browned, turn off the heat and spread them on a plate. Once completely cooled, blend them in a mixer to a fine flour-like powder. Rajgira is a superfood and you should definitely consider adding it to your diet, whether you are keeping a vrat or not.

Benefits of Rajgira or Amaranth

Good for Immunity:

Amaranth seeds contain vitamin C and antioxidants that help strengthen your immune system. They also protect your body from free radical damage and inflammation.





May aid in weight loss:

Rajgira is gluten-free and loaded with dietary fibre as well as protein. It makes you feel full for longer and thus keeps unhealthy cravings at bay. It is also low in saturated fats.





Good for your bones:

Being rich in iron, phosphorus and fibre, Amaranth is said to improve bone density. Its calcium content also promotes bone health.





Now, are you wondering what you must pair the rajgira kadhi with? Check out our suggestions below:

What To Eat With Rajgira Kadhi | Vrat Foods For Navratri

1. Kuttu Ki Puri

This vrat-friendly puri is made using kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour) and potatoes. They are fried in ghee and simply seasoned with rock salt. Click here for the full recipe.





2. Samak Khichdi

This khichdi is made using samak rice or samvat ke chawal (called little millet or barnyard millet in English). Along with the rice, all you need are peanuts, potatoes, curds and common spices. Samak khichdi with rajgira kadhi makes for a wholesome meal. Click here for the full recipe.





3. Vrat wala Aloo paratha

Aloo paratha is a popular dish and the vrat version is as tasty as the regular one. Since neither maida nor whole wheat atta is consumed during vrat, this recipe uses kuttu ka atta. The potato stuffing is flavoured with a range of spices. Click here for the full recipe.





Looking for more Navratri vrat recipes? Check out this list. Wondering what else you can make with rajgira? Click here to know more.

All these dishes are very easy to make at home. Try cooking them for Chaitra Navratri 2023!





