Friday is finally here, and we all just can't wait to spend our Saturday and Sunday with utmost fun. Some of us like to have brunch with friends or family, while others may like to cook a storm at home. If you are one of them, we have something for you. There's nothing that compares to the feeling of indulging in your favourite delicacies while enjoying your days off. So, here we bring you 5 quick and easy veg roll recipes that are just perfect to enjoy the weekend. The best part is these rolls do not need back-breaking efforts or time investment in the preparation. Just a few minutes are enough to prepare them. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started with the list. Take a look below.





Weekend Special: Here're 5 Delicious Veg Roll Recipes You Must Try:

1. Street Style Paneer Roll - Our Recommendation

Let's kick-start the list with the roll recipe we love the most. If you are a paneer lover, this recipe is the one you must try. Paneer chunks are marinated in a pool of spices and then cooked until perfection. It is then stuffed in crispy parathas. For the complete recipe, click here.

2. Chatpati Chaap Roll

Next up, we bring you another delectable roll for all the vegetarians out there. If you want to enjoy the flavour of tandoor, this recipe will perfectly fit the bill for you. In this recipe, soya chunks are marinated in tangy and fiery spices and further grilled until tender. Find the recipe here.

3. Sooji Spring Rolls

Looking for a recipe that has both health and taste quotients? Fret not, we have got you covered. Made with healthy and nutritious semolina (sooji) and filled with crunchy veggies, this roll is sure to tug at your heartstrings. Click here for the complete recipe.

4. Poh Pia Je

Last but not the least, this crispy roll recipe makes for a delicious evening snack. Pair it up with schezwan or any of your favourite dip and relish! This roll recipe is famous in Southeast Asia. To try it at home, click here.

5. Crispy Mushroom Aloo Roll

Mushrooms are known worldwide to be low in calories and high in nutritional value. Considering this, here we bring you a recipe to indulge in the goodness of mushrooms; try making this mushroom aloo roll this weekend. Click here.





So, what are you waiting for? Try out these recipes and let us know how you guys liked them in the comments below.



