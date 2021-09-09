They say, 'all's well that ends well'; but is that really the case when you gorge on your most favorite food in the world and end up having an upset stomach instead of a happy tummy? Well, we certainly feel the answer is NO. It may be a case of loose motion, sudden acidity, or gastric pain - any kind of discomfort in the stomach spoils the day for sure. Now, there can be various reasons for you to have an upset stomach - a sedentary lifestyle, eating unhealthy foods, or even eating too fast can be some of the culprits to be blamed for the condition.





But you need not worry; for those occasional disturbances, we have these easily available desi 'nuskas' (home remedies) that may help you a great deal. Take a look at these tips and try for yourself.

Here're 5 Home Remedies For An Upset Stomach:

1. Haldi- Ajwain Pani :

Consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta says, "Two such amazing ingredients that work well in reducing the symptoms of digestive troubles and also have long-term effects in controlling acidity are haldi and ajwain." Both haldi and ajwain can easily be found in our kitchens. Turns out, all you need to do is soak ajwain overnight and drink it with some haldi the next morning.

Ajwain is good for controlling acidity

2. Coriander:

An everyday component in Indian cooking, coriander can help relieve both indigestion and constipation. Amol Ghosh, Clinical Tutor (Rtd), N.R.S. Hospital, Kolkata says that coriander is loaded with antioxidant properties and dietary fiber that facilitate liver function and bowel movements.





3. Lemon:

If you add a pinch of baking soda, the classic nimbu pani does much more than quenching our thirst. Ayurveda expert Dr. Vasant Lad says, "Stir one teaspoon of lime juice and half teaspoon of baking soda in a cup of water to reduce excess gas. Drink this after your meals as it helps in forming carbon dioxide which will facilitate the digestion process."

Lemon and baking soda can help in reducing gas.

4. Grapes:

Fruits are considered great for a healthy lifestyle. But grapes, in particular, are considered beneficial for indigestion. According to USDA, a 100-gram serving of grapes contains four grams of fiber, which is known to increase the bulk of our stool and helps the food to pass smoothly through the digestive system.





5. Jeera:

Another staple in Indian cooking, jeera is also considered to help you relieve gas. According to Bangalore based nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood, "Jeera or cumin contains essential oils that stimulate the salivary glands which help in better digestion of food and prevents the formation of excess gas"

Jeera can also help relieve gas

Try these easy home remedies the next time you suffer from an upset stomach. But always remember, moderation is the key.





