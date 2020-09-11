Potatoes or aloo can be used to cook a vast variety of dishes.

Aren't aloo truly a life saviour in an Indian household? You know your meals are sorted if you have a few potatoes in your kitchen. All you need to do is simply boil and toss with a few spices for a scrumptious dish. And the reason why it is one of the most loved root vegetables is its sheer versatility. It blends well with any vegetable, curry, herbs and even meat, and can be included in breakfast, lunch, snacks and dinner.





Indian cuisine boasts of a vast repertoire of aloo dishes, including some of the most delicious dry (sookhe) aloo dishes that make for excellent meal options! Quick, easy and lip-smacking, these dry aloo recipes are perfect to make your spread all the more delicious.





Here Are 7 Easy Indian Dry Aloo Recipes That You Must Try:

A flavourful combination of potatoes and aubergine cooked in butter along with a hearty melange of spices, this sookhe aloo recipe is an ultimate treat that you just can't resist! Find the full recipe here.

Experience the true tantalising flavours of Indian spices in this achaari aloo recipe. Indulge in the flavours of mustard seeds and kalonji along with tangy achaari masala tossed with potatoes! Find the recipe here.





The quintessential Indian lunch recipe, aloo gobhi is one dish that everyone loves. A delectable mix of cauliflower and potatoes with flavourful spices, this one is a must-try! Find the recipe here.





A satisfying bowl of rice pulao for lunch is something irresistible! Here is your favourite potato tossed with spices and peas in a comforting pulao. Find the recipe here.





A light and delicious dish to quickly satiate hunger pangs, this easy recipe has aloo tossed with cumin seeds along with spices that makes for a wholesome meal when served with piping hot parathas! Find the recipe here.





Who doesn't like this classic combo? Fenugreek and potatoes make for a mouth-watering mix when cooked in chillies and spices. This one involves just chillies, fenugreek leaves, coriander powder and potatoes cooked in mustard oil. Find the recipe here.





The most popular Indian bread stuffed with yummy mashed potato mix full of tantalising spices, aloo ka paratha is something you can never have enough of. Top it with a layer of butter and enjoy with pickles or some mint chutney! Slurping already? Find the recipe here!





Try these dry aloo recipes for your next lunch menu and let us know your experience in the comments section below.







