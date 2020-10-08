5 Folate (Vitamin B9)-Rich Recipes You May Try For Folic Acid Sufficiency

Folate-rich foods provide many health benefits.

Highlights Folic acid or vitamin B9 is considered important for expecting women.

Folic acid is a man-made version of vitamin folate.

Here are some recipes that are a good source of folate.

Pregnant women and women trying to conceive are advised to take a sufficient amount of folic acid. Folic acid refers to vitamin B9, which is said to help in the healthy development of the foetus. In fact, many studies suggest that folic acid is so important that its deficiency may impair the growth of the foetus. While many women resort to folic acid supplements to achieve vitamin B9 sufficiency, there's nothing better than obtaining it from one's diet. Folic acid is actually a man-made compound derived from the water-soluble vitamin - folate. You'll be surprised to know that there are many foods around us that are loaded with folate and can be included in our diet easily.





Whether you are planning a family or already expecting, you may use these recipes that are filled with foods rich in folate.





Here Are 5 Folate-Rich Recipes:

1. Leafy Salad With Walnuts

A light, nutrient-rich salad is the best part of a healthy diet. This salad is a mish-mash of green leafy vegetables that are one of the best sources of folate. Mixed with tangy tomatoes and crunchy walnuts, this salad is a pure delight to have.





View Full Recipe Here.





(Also Read: Folic Acid (Vitamin B9) - Importance of This Vitamin and Food Sources of Folate)

Leafy green vegetables are one of the best sources of folate.

2. Banana Pancakes

Banana is another known food that provided an ample amount of folate. While eating the fruit raw is best, you may also make some delicious recipes with it like a breakfast-special banana pancake. Mix mashed banana in the batter and also top the pancake with sliced bananas. More, the merrier!





View Full Recipe Here.





3. Broccoli Paratha

We know are you being asked to load up on ghee-smeared parathas. Just fill those parathas with folate-rich broccoli and enjoy a healthy, yummy and filling meal for breakfast or lunch.





View Full Recipe Here.





4. 3-Way Lemon Water

Besides improving your immunity with its high vitamin C content, lemons also abound with folates and are perfect to be included in your pregnancy diet. Bored of plain lemon water? Make it interesting with these three different tips.





View Full Recipe Here.





5. Egg Masala Curry

Lots of proteins and lots of folate, eggs are a great food to eat every day during your pregnancy. There are many ways to make eggs for breakfast, but if you are looking for a unique recipe for lunch or dinner, we have one for you.





Click Here For Full Recipe.





(Also Read: Is There a Link Between Folate Intake and Hair Growth? Here's What We Found)





If you want to avoid supplements and fuel yourself with folate through your diet, these recipes will help you a lot. But we suggest you should always consult your doctor before making any diet changes.







